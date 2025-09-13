Fernando Mendoza Emulates Aaron Rodgers’ 6 TD Record as the Indiana Hoosiers Blank Sycamores 73-0

Sep 12, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs the ball against Indiana State Sycamores defensive back Ahmond Glass (23) and Indiana State Sycamores defensive back Kimal Clark (5) during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

It was a Friday to remember for the Indiana Hoosiers fans as Fernando Mendoza lit up Bloomington with a first-half performance for the ages. The Indiana QB led to a 73-0 blowout of Indiana State, breaking multiple records. Right from the opening drive, Mendoza looked unstoppable, putting on a special show.

Mendoza completed 19 of 20 passes for 270 yards and five touchdown throws before halftime. He also added a seven-yard rushing score in the first quarter, finishing the half with six total touchdowns. So, by the time both teams headed to the locker room for a break, Indiana held a commanding 45-0 lead after scoring on six of their seven first-half possessions.

Mendoza’s favorite target was Omar Cooper Jr., who hauled in multiple touchdowns in the first half. The offensive line gave the QB plenty of time to aim the ball, and he rewarded them with TD passes. Mendoza could have finished the game with 10 touchdowns, had he repeated the same feat in the second half.

However, the fireworks didn’t stop there.

Fernando Mendoza first half stats: 19/20

270 yards

6 total TDs pic.twitter.com/ISm51EbGNO — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 13, 2025

Backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza came in to replace Fernando after the first half. He added two more touchdowns. But the scoring spree was comparatively slower than the first half, as far as the winning team was concerned. Despite that slight disappointment, the blowout win pushed Indiana to 3-0 on the season. It also extended their home winning streak to a program record of 11 games.

Meanwhile, Mendoza’s dominance brought back memories of one of the NFL’s most iconic single-half quarterback performances. Back in 2014, Aaron Rodgers, playing for the Green Bay Packers, torched the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers threw six touchdown passes in the first half, finishing with 315 yards on 18-of-27 passing. The Packers built a 42-0 halftime lead and went on to register a humiliating 55-14 win against their seasonal rivals.

With a 42-point lead and no valid reason for the Packers to risk their starters, Rodgers was called back from the game early in the second half. What would have happened otherwise? It could have set an unprecedented record, thinks many Packers fans.

Go Pack Go! Aaron Rodgers throws 6 TD in 1st half as Packers demolish Bears, 55-14.

Rodgers: 18-27, 315 Yds, 6 TD. pic.twitter.com/bvmuu9aK7Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 10, 2014

Similar to Rodgers that night, Mendoza didn’t just manage the offense. He buried the opponent before halftime. Both clutch performances also indicate how quickly an elite quarterback can push a game forward.

For Indiana, Mendoza’s breakout win came at a perfect time. “We did tonight what we wanted to do,” coach Curt Cignetti said. “I was pleased about that. I didn’t see anybody relaxing at any point in the game, coaches or players,” he added.

With momentum on their side, the Hoosiers now turn their attention to the Illinois game next Saturday, aiming for their fourth win.