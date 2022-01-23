“Peyton Manning out in Green Bay to watch the Broncos future QB?”: NFL fans believe Aaron Rodgers is being scouted by Broncos hofer to take over the reigns in Denver

Aaron Rodgers might have been playing his final game for the Packers. And Peyton Manning was in attendance to see the very same.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were destined for a deep playoff run this year after another season-ending with them locking up the No.1 seed. But after not trailing for the entirety of the game, the Packers lost on a last-second field goal, putting an end to all hopes for the team.

With his future certainly in question, Aaron Rodgers was not going to comment on his future in Green Bay. One of the teams that have been the rounds ever since last offseason have been the Denver Broncos.

Peyton Manning was in attendance to see Aaron Rodgers’ possible last game as a Packer.

The Broncos have the cap space to acquire the future Hall of Famer and still surround him with enough help to compete in 2022. John Elway collected talented pass-catchers such as Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, Noah Fant, and Albert Okwuegbunam, and they make Denver one of the more appealing destinations for passers around the league.

Peyton Manning similarly left the Colts after 13 years to leave for the Denver Broncos. Serving as the Broncos’ starting quarterback from 2012 to 2015, he helped them clinch their division each season and reach two Super Bowls. Manning’s career ended with a victory in Super Bowl 50, making him the first starting quarterback to win the Super Bowl for more than one franchise.

So if Aaron Rodgers does decide to move on from Green Bay, and his future destination is the Broncos, Peyton Manning would have been in attendance to see the future of Denver.

Peyton Manning and Brandon Stokley out in Green Bay to watch the Broncos future QB?? https://t.co/9KD5xjVceq — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) January 23, 2022

It should be interesting to see how the future pans out for both Denver and Aaron Rodgers.

