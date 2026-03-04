Falcons News: Michael Penix Jr. Explains How Matt Ryan Helped Shape His Offseason

Michael Penix Jr.’s first NFL season was a whirlwind. The Atlanta Falcons’ 2024 first-round pick flashed the arm talent that made him a Heisman finalist at Washington, but his rookie year was ultimately defined by adversity.

After being thrust into action earlier than expected, Penix suffered a torn left ACL in November, another chapter in a career that has already required resilience through multiple major injuries.

Now entering Year 2, Penix is rehabbing with the goal of being ready for Week 1. And as he navigates the uncertainty of a coaching change and recovery timeline, he’s leaned on a franchise legend for guidance. That legend is Matt Ryan. When Penix was drafted eighth overall in 2024, Ryan didn’t wait long to reach out.

“When I first got drafted to the Falcons, he reached out to me. We had dinner and stuff like that,” Penix said recently. “I feel like the biggest thing that he felt as a rookie is figuring out your offseason plan.”

For a quarterback transitioning from college to the NFL, that shift can be jarring. In college, workouts and schedules are structured year-round. In the pros, once the mandatory portion ends, it’s largely on the player to map out his development.

“You go from having to be in workouts every day… and now it’s like nothing’s mandatory,” Penix explained. “You’ve got to figure it out on your own.”

Ryan, who led the Falcons for 14 seasons and remains one of the most respected figures in franchise history, helped Penix build that structure.

“He helped me figure out my offseason plan so that whenever it is time to come back to football, I’m in a good spot,” Penix said. “I feel like that was the biggest advice that he’s given me, how to go about my offseason so that I can come back in a good spot.”

For a player rehabbing a torn ACL, that structure is even more critical. Film study, upper-body work, and controlled field sessions, it all need to be coordinated with medical timelines. Ryan’s experience gave Penix a roadmap at a moment when his career could have drifted.

The Falcons’ new head coach, Kevin Stefanski, has been careful not to lock in any February depth charts.

“Not big on giving out positions in February,” Stefanski said at the NFL combine. “I think you guys know how I feel about Michael, and I’m excited about his trajectory. I also know he’s focused on his rehab, which is the right thing to do.”

Under the previous regime — head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot — Penix was clearly tabbed as the future. The new decision-makers, including GM Ian Cunningham and team president Matt Ryan, have taken a more measured tone.

That’s not a dismissal. It’s reality. Stefanski and Cunningham didn’t draft Penix, and they’re inheriting both his potential and his injury timeline. Penix, for his part, has been unequivocal about his recovery.

Asked if he’s on schedule to be ready for the regular season and potentially training camp, he responded simply: “I am.”

The Falcons are expected to move on from Kirk Cousins when the new league year begins, creating both cap flexibility and a need at quarterback. Whether Atlanta brings in a veteran mentor, competition, or a potential bridge starter remains to be seen.

Penix’s development isn’t just about physical recovery. It’s also about adapting to a new offensive system. For a young quarterback, continuity matters. Penix won’t have that luxury in Year 2. But he does have clarity about his priorities: rehab, film study, and building relationships inside the new system.

Outside evaluations haven’t exactly boosted his stock this offseason. ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller recently ranked 18 recent first-round quarterbacks as prospects, placing Penix 16th, citing concerns over age and a history of four season-ending injuries in college.

Those concerns followed him from Indiana to Washington and into the NFL. They resurfaced when he tore his ACL last November. Pre-draft projections no longer matter. What matters now is whether Penix can return healthy, absorb Stefanski’s system, and translate the raw arm talent into consistent NFL pro