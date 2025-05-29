Seventh-Round Pick Julian Edelman Recalls Three Grueling Days at Rookie Minicamp: “I Didn’t Know Where New England Was”

One of the most integral events in the NFL offseason is the rookie minicamp. It’s a time for rookies, undrafted players, and tryout players to participate in drills and speak with the media following the weekend of the draft or the weekend after.

Not every rookie or undrafted free agent is going to be a star in the NFL, so minicamp can be a stressful time for most players involved. While it can be less stressful for some players, such as guys who were selected earlier in the draft, guys who are picked later in the draft could feel the opposite.

Take retired wide receiver Julian Edelman, for example. The former seventh-round pick out of Kent State was drafted by the New England Patriots in the seventh-round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Speaking on the Dudes on Dudes YouTube channel with his former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, Edelman revisited his rookie minicamp experience and revealed that it was stressful and hard for him. He also didn’t even know where New England was before arriving in the Northeast.

“Rookie year offseason you get drafted, you go to rookie minicamp, they put you through these camp installs, so they give you the day-to-day life of what it’s going to be like,” Edelman said. “For me it was very stressful and very hard. I’m a seventh-round draft pick. I’m in a part of the country I never even been in or heard of, I didn’t really know where New England was.”

Of course, for Edelman, it was even tougher since he converted from quarterback to wide receiver. Typically, players don’t wear pads in rookie minicamp, and no contract is allowed. However, players do positional drills, team drills, and can even partake in 7-on-7’s or live 11-on-11 non-padded scrimmages.

Towards the end of Edelman and Gronkowski’s conversation about rookie minicamp and the experience, Edelman gave some advice for the players getting their first taste of NFL action. Edelman said you want to learn as much as you can before the veterans come in, and have to know what your assignment/task is.

“You want to learn as much as you can and get all the reps you can before the vets come, because once the vets come, you don’t get any reps and it becomes mental,” Edelman said. “You have to not fu** up the formation, fu** up the snap count, know where to go, know the personnel, know your assignment, know your adjustments, and do it all properly so you get another opportunity.”

Though it may have been a stressful time for a rookie Edelman in 2009, his hard work and perseverance paid off. He played 12 seasons as a wide receiver for the Patriots and won three Super Bowls while being named Super Bowl MVP in Super Bowl LIII.

Edelman retired from the NFL following the 2020 season and has 620 catches for 6,822 yards and 32 receiving touchdowns.