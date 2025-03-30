Despite Being the First Half-Billion-Dollar Athlete, Patrick Mahomes Trails Tom Brady by $210 Million in 2025 Net Worth

Dec 8, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Some things never change. Josh Allen has had an unfortunate privilege of learning this the hard way. After last season’s AFC Championship game loss, he’s now 0-4 against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs.

When it comes to Allen, Mahomes is undoubtedly on the right side of history. But when it comes to the NFL’s current GOAT, he’s on the wrong side. Mahomes may be 3-1 versus Tom Brady in regular season play, but he’s 0-2 facing him in the postseason. And at this current moment, he is laughably far behind him in net worth.

Per celebritynetworth.com, Tom Brady’s current net worth is $300 million. According to the same source, Mahomes net worth is only $90 million. While that figure is something most people dream about daily, it’s a stark difference for two players of their respective caliber.

A large chunk of this differential can be attributed to career earnings. Even though Mahomes signed the largest NFL contract ever ($450 million) in 2020, he has pocketed just $182 million to this point. Brady pulled in a whopping $333 million throughout his 23-year career.

Brady, of course, got a head start on Mahomes in this respect. He’s now 47 years old and retired; Mahomes is entering his age-30 season. That 17-year differential is a large period of time for interest to compound.

How do Brady and Mahomes make money off the field?

On field production and paychecks are one thing. However, for athletes like Brady and Mahomes to truly enter the next echelon of wealth, they need off-field financial prowess. And those pathways most often come in the form of business ventures.

Brady, because of his earlier birth, again has an edge over Mahomes here. He has endorsements with Under Armour, Ugg, Subway and many other institutions. He has also turned his infamous “TB12” lifestyle into an entrepreneurial enterprise. Another business, of his, BRADY Brand, is partnered with Dick’s Sporting Goods, for whom he recently appeared in an advertisement.

Surreal! @bradybrand is now available at @DICKS House of Sport locations, and online. Go check out the gear along with a few displays from my personal locker. pic.twitter.com/P59MLvmslP — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 27, 2023

Tom Brady is in DICKS Sporting Goods new commercial! He’s featured with Kevin Durant, Sunisa Lee, and Travis Hunter pic.twitter.com/GRpFoW71tu — TB EGO (@TomBradyEgo) March 20, 2025

Mahomes, of course, also enjoys the fruits of a Subway partnership. He notably partners with State Farm and Coors Light. NFL players are actually forbidden from directly endorsing alcohol, but he and Coors Light have creative methods to enable their relationship.

Introducing The Coors Light. Get your The Coors Light at https://t.co/i6C9th3Uyw pic.twitter.com/zkmJ88XFcF — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 13, 2022

It’s always a good time with Coors Light Bear. Refreshing. Great with friends. And undeniably just a Bear. A great Bear. Get your Coors Light Bear at https://t.co/zH8fqt9nNl. All proceeds go to @15andMahomies Foundation. pic.twitter.com/o7ikfCUua6 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 15, 2023

Mahomes likely has one more sizeable NFL contract coming, as his current deal expires after the 2031 campaign. However, Brady’s lucrative payday from FOX Sports for commentating on Sundays should enable him to keep Mahomes’ net worth at arm’s length for the foreseeable future.