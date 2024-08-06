mobile app bar

“Recipe For A Fight”: Pat McAfee Blames NFL’s Joint Practice For Lions-Giants All Team Brawl

Anushree Gupta
Published

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pat McAfee on radio row at the Super Bowl 58 media center at the Mandalay Bay resort and casino. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In a classic mix of tension, testosterone, and trash talk, the Detroit Lions and New York Giants brought some drama to their joint practice on Monday. The football field turned into a mini battle as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams from the Lions got into a fight with the Giants’ secondary. Many could even spot Penei Sewell making his way into the chaos, and it took a small army of Giants players to handle him. Well, who better to comment on this chaos than Pat McAfee with his entertaining takes?

McAfee has the most flavourful takes, and this time was no different. Reflecting on the Giants-Lions drama, he explained why these joint practices seem like they’re just asking for trouble.

“We have said that the joint practices are a recipe, okay, for a fight—that’s all it is,” McAfee said on his show. “You put all the ingredients in there…only a certain amount of jobs for both of these teams, two scouting departments that potentially hire you for a living to put food on your table… It’s a recipe for a fight no matter what.”

According to McAfee, the environment at these joint practices is like a pressure cooker ready to blow. Players are out there trying to make a name for themselves, often facing off against guys in different uniforms for the first time. Hence, for those who don’t have a confirmed spot on the roster, it’s a chance to show off, even if it means going a little overboard.

Furthermore, McAfee took the example of the Houston Texans’ training session fight and pointed out how these brawls aren’t exclusive to different teams. “We saw the Texans doing it to their own players, let alone doing it to another team’s players.”

Meanwhile, even Giants quarterback Daniel Jones found himself at the center of it all making it wilder than expected. Jones got involved while trying to protect his teammates but got swept up in the brawl as the tensions ran high.  Naturally, this incident had fans bombarding social media with their reactions.

Fans React to the Giants-Lions Monday Brawl While McAfee Offers Solutions

Although the Giants-Lions brawl is nothing to be proud of, fans found it to be quite thrilling. For many the intensity and stakes at play during these joint practices had to bring out something like this, while for others it was quite the preview of the upcoming season.

While fans had their own takes, McAfee suggested that maybe it’s time to rethink the format of these joint practices. While they offer valuable experience, the risk of injury from an all-out brawl might not be worth it.

In the end, while the brawl between the Lions and Giants seemed like a mini-battle, it is a part and parcel of NFL training camps. After all, as Pat McAfee puts it, “It’s that time of year right now where these dudes are brawling, absolutely brawling.” And for the fans, it’s just another thrilling show in the never-disappointing professional football landscape.

