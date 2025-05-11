Shedeur Sanders Giants Interview Footage: Insider’s Report Makes Fans Even More Curious

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes about his signing bonus during a press conference before day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. Image Credit: © Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A few months before the 2025 NFL Draft, the narrative around Shedeur Sanders was clear: he’d go as high as top 3 or fall somewhere in the 20s, with one of the QB-needy teams — the Browns, Giants, Saints, or Steelers — expected to draft him. Some were confident the Giants were the most locked in, especially with the 23-year-old prospect visiting their facilities, sporting their merch, throwing the ball with their receiver — things like that.

Advertisement

But as luck would have it, Shedeur was snubbed by New York — and by all 31 other teams in the first round. The Giants even traded up to the 25th overall pick in a deal with the Texans, but chose to roll the dice on Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart instead, despite the fact that many believed Shedeur had a higher ceiling. The Buffs star eventually went to the Browns in the fifth round as pick No. 144.

The surprise wasn’t just that Sanders fell — it was how far he fell, and how suddenly every team seemed to pass on him. One moment, he was being mentioned as a sure-shot Day 1 talent. The next, his name was missing from every war room conversation, especially in New York. And while draft speculation is par for the course, a growing number of insiders and reports suggest that Sanders’ private meeting with the club played a major role in the snub.

Draft analyst Todd McShay was the first to float something concrete. Speaking on a podcast shortly after the draft, McShay revealed that Shedeur Sanders’ meeting with the Giants didn’t go well. At all.

“Shedeur didn’t have a great interview with Brian Daboll in a private visit,” McShay said. “An install package came in. Preparation wasn’t there for it. He got called out on it. Didn’t like that. Brian didn’t appreciate him not liking it.”

It was the kind of behind-the-scenes moment that doesn’t always make headlines. Especially when a team like the Giants is involved. Remember how they were the same team that wasn’t impressed by Jayden Daniels last year? That said, for Shedeur, things may have been worse.

As per the latest reports from the NFL and Giants Insider Wesley Steinberg, footage of Sanders’ Giants meeting exists — and it’s so damaging that the Browns and the Sanders family have threatened legal action if it’s released.

I’m told the footage of Shedeur Sanders’ meeting with the #Giants is so bad that both the #Browns and Sanders family have threatened legal action if it is published. — Wesley Steinberg (@WesSteinberg) May 9, 2025

Steinberg’s report confirmed something fans had long joked about: there may be actual video proof of why the Giants snubbed Shedeur. Other teams might have found similar issues in the QB prospect. So naturally, most fans were eager to see the footage — one way or another.

“This video will find its way out of the Giants facility one way or another—and to the highest bidder. It’ll be an intern looking for a payday,” hence joked a fan.

“They cried when there was a harmless prank call; can only imagine the softy tears if they dropped the footage,” humorously chimed in another.

The rest, meanwhile, believed that the Giants had no credible reason to publish the video of a player they did not select at the Draft. For this section of fans, this would be a truly sinister act if the Giants choose to do so.

“Tbh if the Giants do release the footage, it says more about them and how they operate than it would about Sanders,” penned a fan.

“They’re right to not want that footage published. No team should publish any meeting footage for players they didn’t draft/sign, that’s tampering with another team’s player,” argued another.

They’re right to not want that footage published. No team should publish any meeting footage for players they didn’t draft/sign, that’s tampering with another team’s player. — Keslovar (@keslovar) May 9, 2025

For now, no one from the Sanders camp or the Browns has publicly addressed Steinberg’s report. But with the Browns investing in Shedeur Sanders’ future, and the quarterback himself now facing the pressure of proving his critics wrong, the NFL world will be watching every move… and maybe every clip, very closely.