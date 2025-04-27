Redditors Say “Pick Six Against Shedeur Sanders Incoming” as Shilo Sanders Joins Tampa Bay as Undrafted Free Agent

Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) reacts in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Shedeur Sanders’ slide down the draft board felt embarrassing given all the hype and expectations, few even expected his older brother, the former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, to hear his name called at all. Yet, both Sanders brothers ended up finding homes in the NFL. The Browns drafted Shedeur in the fifth round, while the Buccaneers signed Shilo as an undrafted free agent, which is what many had expected for him even before the draft.

Advertisement

So, how did fans react to Shilo landing in Tampa? Their responses were… colorful. Reactions ranged from hilarious to downright brutal. Some joked that if the Browns and Bucs ever meet, Shilo would intercept his brother.

Others quipped that Shilo is Deion’s third-favorite son—or fourth, if you count Travis Hunter. A few cracked jokes that the Buccaneers must be collecting “meme-worthy” players. One fan even pointed out that since Shilo’s middle name is “Deion,” Bucs fans can now say Deion Sanders technically played for Tampa.

However, not all reactions were lighthearted. Some fans were shocked Tampa signed him at all, accusing Shilo of being more of an “actor” than an actual NFL player. Critics called him a liability on the field, questioning both his talent and character.

One bluntly said, “This guy is legit a bad person, and a bad player,” while another added, “Someone warn the janitors.” Many agreed they don’t expect Shilo to make the Buccaneers’ final 53-man roster. See for yourself,

A user commented,

A few others chimed in and added,

Others stated,

It seems Shilo’s new agent managed to pull off what his old one couldn’t — getting him signed by a team like the Buccaneers. Things clearly weren’t working out with his former agent. So, who was it? None other than his father, Deion Sanders.

The Colorado alum often cracks jokes and throws playful jabs to make his point. He even mimics and pokes fun at Coach Prime from time to time.

In a viral video, Shilo called out his dad for being an ineffective agent, joking that he had to replace him. Knowing Shilo’s style, he was probably only half-serious, but the internet loved it.

“Dad was our agent, but that hasn’t been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent”

Shilo Announcement. He Has a New Agent “Dad was our agent, but that hasn’t been working out too good. So today I had to sign with an agent” ️ @ShiloSanders pic.twitter.com/4uZxJ0dCXT — JaKi (@JaKiTruth) April 26, 2025

Standing at 5-foot-11, 196 pounds, Shilo played six years of college ball. Over his six seasons, he compiled 229 tackles, six interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and seven forced fumbles. In 2024, Sanders started 10 games for the Buffs, recording 67 tackles.

He didn’t have the best of college careers, which is why no team drafted him. He is weak in tackles and is not a physical specimen. The Buffs Alum is not made for playing over 60 snaps a game. It would be a miracle if the Bucs keep him after the camp. If they do, he is more of a special-teams player.