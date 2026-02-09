Super Bowl LX MVP Award: Here’s Why Voters Made a Mistake by Not Selecting Jason Myers

Kenneth Walker III was awarded the Super Bowl MVP trophy last night after the Seattle Seahawks pulled off a 29-13 win over the Patriots. Walker became the first running back to win the award since 1998, as his 135 rushing yards stood out on the night. But many now believe that Seahawks kicker Jason Myers was robbed of the chance to become the first kicker to win the honor.

Advertisement

After all, Myers made a Super Bowl record five field goals on the night. He accounted for 15 of the Seahawks’ 29 points and single-handedly outscored the New England Patriots. Fans believe that should have been enough to earn the nod.

This also sets a troubling precedent. If Myers could not win Super Bowl MVP with those numbers, a kicker may never do it again. He literally set a record for most field goals made, and it still was not enough, keeping alive the reality that in 60 years, no kicker has won the Super Bowl MVP. Naturally, some fans and analysts online are bashing the MVP voters over the snub:

Shame on the Super Bowl MVP voters. Shame. Jason Myers was the only player on BOTH teams to score a point entering the 4th qtr. Super Bowl record for FGs made. Outscored the Patriots himself. Not even a mention of his performance. Kenneth played well though (zero points). — Drew Butler (@DrewButler) February 9, 2026

What’s perhaps more troubling is that the NFL and sportsbooks even set odds for Myers to win Super Bowl MVP. Some fans took the 250-to-1 longshot because they saw real value. But if Myers couldn’t win with these stats, those bettors argue kickers may need to be removed from the running for the award altogether.

I had Jason Myers 250/1 to win MVP. I’m not even suggesting he deserved to win despite kicking 5 FGs. But if not tonight, then it’s never going to happen for a kicker. Books shouldn’t offer the position. In fact, the league should come out and say the they’re ineligible. — Mitch Moss (@MitchMossRadio) February 9, 2026

Kickers have a complicated relationship with fandom and the NFL in general. Fans usually respect elite kickers. However, when it comes to those who struggle, some fans can show intense disdain. That dynamic has turned kicking into a less respected position compared to the rest of the team.

At the end of the day, though, most would agree that kickers are a vital part of football. They can sometimes be the deciding factor in games, and they deserve more respect. Myers ended up scoring the most points for the Seahawks, yet the MVP went to a more respected position. It may be unfair, but that is simply the way of the NFL.

All told, it’s worth noting that many online believe Walker deserved the award based on merit alone. He didn’t score any touchdowns, but he was far and away the Seahawks’ best option when it came to moving the ball down the field. He was also the reason Myers had so many opportunities to attempt kicks.