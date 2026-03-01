Why Was Carson Beck Being Booed at the NFL Combine?

Carson Beck hasn’t made much noise as a projected high pick after declaring for the NFL Draft. He has been touted as a third-rounder by some, while some are expecting him to fall to the fifth round after a not-so-impressive NFL Combine performance. And it got worse for him at the event as well.

Advertisement

Beck looked sharp during the throwing session, showing good rhythm and timing. His out-breaking routes, comebacks, and hinge throws were solid as well. He’s a three-year starter with good size. He also delivers a catchable ball with tight spin, as per the NFL’s website. However, his deep ball didn’t receive much praise.

His deep balls and throws on the move tended to lose velocity, and he also struggled with touch on layered throws over the middle. On top of this, Beck got booed by fans at the stadium, reportedly becoming the first player in history to do so. But the jeers had nothing to do with the QB prospect’s performance.

Well, the NFL Combine was being held at Lucas Oil Stadium, which is located in the home state of the Indiana Hoosiers, the same team Beck faced with his Hurricanes at the national championship in January. Indiana won the game 27-21, the program’s first ever natty, but fans clearly haven’t gotten over the “booing enemy” phase.

Fans booed Beck pretty aggressively at that, whenever he appeared on the Jumbotron. Every time his face popped up, the crowd reacted.

Perhaps this intensity has to do with the fact that Beck made a lot of headlines for not shaking hands with Indiana’s QB Fernando Mendoza after January’s championship game. Indiana fans found this gesture offensive and disrespectful.

Beck, for his part, didn’t seem bothered by the boos. In fact, he smiled at them.

Carson Beck couldn’t help but smile about the boos in Indianapolis Beck and Miami lost the CFP national championship game to Indiana in January. pic.twitter.com/SkmObBOWkL — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 28, 2026

Beck received a B+ grade from scouts for his throwing portion of the exercises. He did not participate in the 40-yard dash. It will be interesting to see if he can improve his stock in the coming days, especially at the University of Miami Pro Day on March 23, 2026.