Remembering Caitlin Clark’s Team-Up with Peyton Manning to Bring “Hope” to Children

Iowa women’s basketball’s Caitlin Clark shows off her rings during a second quarter timeout during Iowa football’s game against Northwestern Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the longest time, Peyton Manning was the most recognizable Indianapolis sports athlete. But as his playing days drift further into the past, others are steadily taking the mantle. And in 2024, nobody is higher on the mountaintop than Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark.

Clark, like Manning, has been eager to leave an imprint that stretches beyond sports on the Indianapolis community. Earlier this year, she started doing so by visiting NICU families at the city’s Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital alongside Fever assistant coach Tully Bevilaqua.

While at the hospital, Clark interacted with parents and siblings of babies born prematurely. She and Bevilaqua also got a look at the hard work doctors and nurses in the NICU put in every day to provide for the families requiring their services.

A YouTube video recapping Clark’s visit said she “brought a sense of comfort and hope” to those at the center. Clark spoke with WRTV – Indianapolis’ ABC affiliate – during her trip, and implied intentions to make regular appearances there.

“Me and Tully had a really good time meeting [the babies’] families, their siblings, and for me, it was my first time ever in a NICU. A first for everything and it definitely won’t be my last. We had a blast.”

Clark is currently in her first WNBA offseason. The reigning Rookie of the Year and All-WNBA selection should begin her second professional campaign in May 2025.

When did Peyton Manning start the Children’s Hospital?

Manning, the Colts’ No. 1 overall pick in 1998, wasted little time ingratiating himself with the Indianapolis community. St. Vincent Hospital – the overarching system that contains Manning’s children’s wing – didn’t open its pediatric center until 2003. But Manning, as part of his “PeyBack Foundation”, began donating money to the hospital in 1999.

Over the years, Manning’s foundation has provided “more than $14 million to organizations that impact disadvantaged youth.” St. Vincent chose to rename the children’s hospital after Manning “in honor of his contributions” in 2007.

The Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital’s pediatric ICU currently has a 23-person bed count. They expanded to that number in 2018. Clark may be able to help them increase their capacities again in the future if she so chooses. At the very least, she’s set to become a staple at the center for years to come.