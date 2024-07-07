“Rent Must Be Due”: Sauce Gardner Resets the Narrative Spreading Around Dicey Ties

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Sauce Gardner on the red carpet at the Fountains of Bellagio before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NY Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is actively engaging online, not only keeping fans updated on his day-to-day life but also vlogging about every venture he undertakes. Recently, he became aware of an NFL journalist trying to stir up controversy and tarnish his reputation by sharing a picture of the Jets CB hanging out with a shady character. However, Gardner quickly responded, refuting the narrative the journo was trying to spin.

NFL journo Dov Kleiman came under fire once again for spreading false rumors and click-bait journalism. Kleiman shared a photo of Gardner with Philly’s alleged Mafia boss, Joseph Merlino, in Florida, claiming that the two were spending time together. This casts a negative light, besmirching the reputation of a player without knowing all the facts.

Gardner, however, didn’t take it lightly and promptly called out the journo. Taking to X, he clarified that he wasn’t “hanging out” with a mafia boss, as Klieman implied. Gardner also humorously suggested that it must have been a slow news day or that the journo must be struggling financially to slander him like that.

“Dov, it’s funny because I know that you know I wasn’t “hanging out” with him. Rent must be due eh ?”

Dov, it’s funny because I know that you know I wasn’t “hanging out” with him. Rent must be due eh ? https://t.co/9TbnzTNFBT — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) July 7, 2024

The picture was snapped in Florida, where it appears Gardner was enjoying his vacation. It also happens to be the place where Merlino resides. Perhaps they simply crossed paths. For now, nothing can be said with certainty. However, what can be said with certainty is that Sauce calling out Klieman didn’t go unnoticed, as fans quickly expressed their support for the Jets CB by sharing their thoughts on the matter.

Fans React to Gardner’s Response to Kleiman’s Allegations

Fans criticized Dov for falling so low that even NFL players are now calling him out. Many labeled the journalist a deceiver, accusing him of misleading people.

While some enjoy creating stories on the internet, one user alleged that Dov sold his account last year, meaning someone else is now using his name, which makes the situation even worse.

However, many saw a humorous side to the issue, congratulating Sauce for being well-connected and noting how these connections can come in handy. Similarly, others joked that Gardner was attempting some sort of cover-up to hide his connection. See for yourselves:

A picture says a thousand words, and intentionally misleading people is something a true journalist should never do, especially for clicks. Slanderous reports can destroy careers, and we’ve seen how media rumors and fake news have caused players more harm than good. Facts should be the lifeblood of journalism.