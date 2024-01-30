“Replace Stephen A Smith With This Guy”: Roman Reigns’ 5 Month Old Apt Super Bowl Prediction Forces Fans to Acknowledge the Tribal Chief’s Game

The Kansas City Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, are ready to square off against the Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers. The two teams will battle it out in the grandest stage of them all in Las Vegas on February 11. Notably, there has been no shortage of doubts about this outcome; however, there was one star who maintained 100 percent accuracy with his Super Bowl picks.

It’s none other than the WWE Superstar Roman Reigns, who stunned everyone on Stephen A Smith’s ‘First Take’ last August by boldly predicting the championship matchup. He certainly has remarkable foresight, and let’s just say, Stephen A’s reaction to his first pick was not so pleasant. He just stepped aside in agony as soon as Roman Reigns named the San Francisco 49ers as his top contender for the Super Bowl LVIII.

Roman Reigns’ confidence stemmed from his belief that the 49ers have one of the strongest defenses in the league. It was indeed the 49ers’ key to success as they stepped the run several times to put the opposing offense in tough situations. He also added that their running game and offensive weapons add as major factors in their favor.

“I’m really expecting huge things. Super Bowl, we’ve been flirting with it for a while now. I think this is the year.” Roman Reigns said.

His spot-on predictions caused quite a stir on social media following the conclusion of the AFC and NFC Championships. Several fans even urged Roman to take Stephen A Smith’s place on ESPN’s show. They loved how the WWE superstar’s sports knowledge and analysis were able to outshine even one of the most seasoned NFL analysts. Moreover, a few of them are even demanding apologies from the show hosts who tried to mock his picks before the season started.

It is very clear after watching the accurate predictions that Roman Reigns has a real talent for sports analysis. His experience in college football could open new opportunities if he is asked to share his insights with a wider audience. Who knows, maybe he can outshine many others by making an appearance on NFL podcasts in the future.

Did Roman Reigns Play Professional Football?

Roman Reigns’ career in the WWE was not what he had in mind as a high school kid. He attended the Pensacola Catholic High School for three years and Escambia High School for one year, where he was known for his football skills. He went on to play college football at Georgia Tech University, where he continued to showcase his caliber.

Roman Reigns was a defensive tackle. In 2006, Reigns earned All-ACC first-team honors, with 40 tackles, two recovered fumbles, and 4.5 sacks. However, his football journey faced challenges in the subsequent year despite early success. That also set the stage for his eventual entry into professional wrestling.

Although Roman gave his best shot toward a professional football career, his journey took a serious turn when he was diagnosed with leukemia during a physical examination after he was signed by the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in May 2007. He was eventually released due to his ailment. Roman gave it another shot with the Jacksonville Jaguars in August; however, even that turned out to be a no-go.

Roman was not one to give up on his dreams. He found a home in the Canadian Football League with the Edmonton Eskimos. He played five games during the 2008 season, but then he was again released by the team in November of the same year.

If we look back, it’s possible that the battle with cancer might have put a stop to Roman Reigns’ professional football career. However, fate had other plans, as he went on to become one of the biggest names in the history of WWE and earned a well-deserved moniker, “Head of the Table.”