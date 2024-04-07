Ex-UFC Double Champ Acknowledges Roman Reigns’ Grand Entrance at WrestleMania 40

The former UFC champ-champ, Daniel Cormier, is quite open about showcasing his fondness for the WWE. Apart from talking about the wrestling promotion in interviews, Cormier has also made an appearance at several WWE events. Recently, DC’s affinity for the WWE shone through yet again as he took to his ‘X’ account and applauded the extravagant entrance of ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns at ‘Wrestlemania 40.’

The WWE has reciprocated Cormier’s love in equal amounts. The UFC legend served as a guest referee for an ‘Extreme Rules’ match between the famed Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle in 2022. Subsequently, in 2023 DC appeared on the post-WrestleMania 39 show alongside ESPN reporter, Marc Raimondi and the famed WWE star, Becky Lynch.

‘DC’s’ entry into MMA from a wrestling background is one of the prime reasons behind his interest in pro wrestling shows. The Louisiana native’s caption on his X update was pretty apt in showcasing his amazement upon witnessing Roman Reigns’ grand ‘Wrestlemania 40’ entry. Cormier penned,

“I acknowledge you tribal chief! #WrestleMania”

Still, Cormier is far from being the only UFC star with links to the WWE. The famous UFC and WWE star, Brock Lesnar, has already bridged the gap between the two promotions. Moreover, there has been a recent addition to the list of such fighters.

Michael Chandler followed Daniel Cormier’s footsteps and made a WWE appearance

Popular UFC lightweight fighter Michael Chandler became the latest addition to the list of UFC stars who appeared in the WWE. ‘Iron’ visited the Honda Center in Anaheim, California to witness a WWE RAW event on February 19. He was seated in the front row when the ring announcer, Samantha Irvin introduced him.

However, Chandler didn’t play any specific role during his WWE appearance. Instead, he used the platform to challenge Conor McGregor, who has been delaying a fight against him for almost a year now.

Yet, ‘The Notorious’ seems least interested in acknowledging this challenge. Although McGregor had announced that he would be making his UFC return on June 29, fans still don’t have a concrete date for his next match. Hence, it appears as if Cormier’s warning is coming true as Chandler is being ignored for being a “good guy.”