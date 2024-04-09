mobile app bar

Daniel Cormier Reveals the Secret Ingredients Behind Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s Superstar Status

Souvik Roy
Published

Daniel ‘DC’ Cormier has often showcased his affinity towards the WWE despite being officially contracted to the UFC. Lately, the former UFC champ-champ applauded the grand ‘WrestleMania 40’ entrance of the noted WWE star, ‘The Big Dog’, Roman Reigns. Overwhelmed by the antics, ‘DC’ went full WWE-fanboy mode during the latest episode of the ‘Good Guy / Bad Guy’ podcast on the YouTube channel of ‘ESPN MMA’. Apart from the usual UFC 300-related discussions, Cormier also counted how the noted WWE faces like Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns maintain their superstar status before fans.

Separation often educates people about the value of a commodity or person. The famed WWE stars like Lesnar and Reigns are probably aware of this fact. Cormier pointed out how they often take breaks from appearing before the fans. This is why the fans get exhilarated by their returns, which, in turn, help them withhold their superstar status. The UFC commentator said,

“When Brock Lesnar [or Roman Reigns] showed up, it was a big deal. Normal means they’re always present. You need to have a guy who goes away a little bit and comes back to make it feel special.”

Cormier presented his views after the conclusion of the coveted ‘Wrestlemania 40’. Similarly, another noted WWE star traced his mentioned path and made the ‘Wrestlemania 40’ even more enthralling for the fans.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson used the Daniel Cormier technique to hype fans for WrestleMania 40

The noted Hollywood-WWE star, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, stopped making regular appearances in WWE promos a long time back. But fans were startled to witness him bloodying up the famed Cody Rhodes after the telecast of a pre-WrestleMania 40 show. Cormier’s podcast partner, Chael Sonnen, also took to his YouTube channel to talk about how ‘The Rock’ used a comeback-after-hiatus technique to hype fans up.

Sonnen also opined how ‘The Rock’ was one of the major stars whom the authorities were counting on. He even drew a line between the UFC icon, Conor McGregor and ‘The Rock’. Meanwhile, as things stand, the thousands of audiences attending the coveted ‘WrestleMania 40’ prove that this separation technique is working pretty well to maintain the superstar status of noted WWE stars.

