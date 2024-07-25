Report: Aaron Rodgers’ Trip to Egypt Cost Him ‘Thousands’ in Fines From the Jets

Aaron Rodgers recently found himself in hot water after skipping the Jets’ mandatory minicamp for a vacation to Egypt. While the trip was no less than a personal achievement for the recovering veteran quarterback, it will now cost him more than just the price of his plane ticket to Africa. Reportedly, the Jets slapped Rodgers with a $50,000 fine for his absence.

Though a visit to the pyramids might seem like a breeze for someone like Rodgers, given the rich history surrounding it, the New York Jets weren’t too thrilled with their QB stepping out of action during crucial practice sessions. After all, he missed two mandatory practice days.

NEWS: Aaron Rodgers was fined 50 THOUSAND DOLLARS by the #Jets for going to Egypt during minicamp, Rodgers said today. The #Patriots reportedly never fined Tom Brady during his 20 years with the team. pic.twitter.com/6o3sv1zNuR — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) July 24, 2024

In the world of football, fines are as common as touchdown passes, but this one certainly stands out for obvious reasons. On one hand, the Jets need their star quarterback on their side as they aim to regain their former glory. On the other hand, Rodgers was present for the ten-day practice leading up to the two-day camp he missed.

However, the Jets have set an example that even the quarterbacks aren’t immune to team policies. But, this is in stark contrast to how the Patriots handled Tom Brady’s absences during his stint and success with the team. He was apparently never fined during his 20-year stint in Foxborough.

Rodgers Opened Up About His Side of the ‘Egypt Trip’ Story

Rodgers stirred up quite a commotion, trading the New Jersey skyline for the breathtaking views of Egypt. While he was present for the first 10 days, the two days he skipped were crucial for team building, especially with new players and rookies. After all, players don’t get much time together in the offseason to practice as a team.

But in classic Rodgers style, he’s got a side of the story that’s as intriguing as an Egyptian adventure. Speaking on “Pardon My Take”, Rodgers shared his perspective, saying,

“They can arbitrarily put a tag on whatever week of OTAs they want and say, ‘This is the minicamp week,’ which makes it somehow more mandatory than the other weeks. But it was an OTA schedule. That’s how words can be a little deceiving from time to time.”

So, was it really a minicamp, or just a couple of OTA days with a fancy name? Rodgers seems to think the latter. “They can make a story out of the fact that I missed minicamp, but it was really two OTA days, but [I] came to the first 10.”

It sounds like the quarterback isn’t losing any sleep over tags or the $50,000 fine he got slapped with. At the end of the day, it’s all about perspective.

While the Jets might have been counting down the days, Rodgers was out exploring the pyramids, viewing it as a well-deserved break after a solid 10-day stint at camp. And honestly, blowing off steam before the season starts sounds like a good way to come back stronger.