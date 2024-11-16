mobile app bar

“Respect Jake Paul for Not Knocking Tyson Out”: Brett Favre, JJ Watt and Other NFL Personalities React to Jake Paul, Mike Tyson Bout

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson together don’t belong in the same sentence, one might argue. We would too. But in the world of social media, where anything is entertained out of sheer boredom, a boxing bout between the two became a reality last Friday. The fight was between a social media influencer with not much influence on his fans and a 58-year-old (unretired) boxing legend. One can guess a lot was at stake.

Many in the boxing world, and in the NFL world, expected Tyson to come out of the matchup with a win, despite facing a younger, more physically fit opponent. The boxing legend hasn’t been mentally well too, suffering from depression, anger, and taking medications for it.

This fight was originally scheduled for July, but an ulcer flare-up for Tyson postponed it. The hype, however, grew even more in the four months leading up to Friday, and in a sport that humbles you every time, Tyson was no exception. He lost the matchup, with all three judges scoring against him. And the reactions are mostly predictable as a result.

Former defensive end JJ Watt, for instance, was expecting Tyson to win the bout. He tuned in live for the fight, even if it meant battling sleepiness into the late hours. And like many others, he was left disappointed.

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and former NFL star Will Compton, on the other hand, probably wanted their money back. Hill tweeted that he was rooting for Tyson and even renewed his Netflix subscription for the fight. But it was all for “nothing.” Similarly, Compton shared that he fell for the “marketing” of the fight, hinting that he, too, knew how it would end.

Robert Griffin III, a former NFL quarterback, now analyst, also felt that the fight was unfair. He described it as “heartbreaking” to watch a 58-year-old Mike Tyson step into the ring.

Then, there were some who were outright disgusted by the matchup. Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend and a well-known NFL analyst herself, voiced similar sentiments.

Dez Bryant, meanwhile, was relieved that Tyson wasn’t knocked out during the matchup. He expressed respect for Jake Paul for holding back. And why wouldn’t he? RGIII — in another tweet — pointed out that, throughout the fight, Paul had several opportunities to land a blow that could have ended it but chose not to.

Former Green Bay QB Brett Favre echoed RGIII’s sentiment. He argued that Paul held back, adding that Tyson’s age had caught up with him, as it often does, and thanked God that he didn’t get hurt.

Analyst Skip Bayless, among the bunch, found humor in an unexpected situation. He remarked that only Tyson could walk away from a press conference, with all cameras on him, his backside exposed. Because that’s what Tyson did.

Perhaps, in the end, the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson matchup was meant to unite us all. And that’s exactly what it did, with some even arguing that it was “rigged” and that Tyson could have easily beaten Paul after the first few rounds. Do you agree? Let us know in the comments!

