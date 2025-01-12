“Rest in Peace”: Deion Sanders Revisits Bill McCartney’s Contributions To Colorado Football

Before Deion Sanders brought Colorado into the spotlight and became a household name in college football, there was Bill McCartney. Widely regarded as the most successful coach in Buffaloes’ history, McCartney led Colorado to its only national championship in 1990. After a long and courageous battle with dementia, McCartney passed away, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire the program.

Advertisement

Coach Prime paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary former Colorado coach Bill McCartney, honoring his memory and the lasting legacy he left behind. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Deion Sanders described McCartney as an “absolute legend both on and off the field.”

Deion highlighted that McCartney’s impact extended far beyond football, emphasizing how he shaped not just great players but also better men. Sanders shared that he had the privilege of meeting McCartney in person before taking over as head coach of the Buffaloes, and even then, McCartney’s passion for the game and Colorado football was unwavering.

Inspired by McCartney’s ideals and values, Coach Prime and his players are striving to restore the program to its former glory. May he find peace in the afterlife.

“Coach Mac was an absolute legend on and off the field. He took CU to the top of college football and he is fully ingrained in every fiber of the history of this program. He produced great football players but better men. Rest in peace.”

Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/CJdNX0F6vr — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 11, 2025

Compiling a modest record of 93-55-5, McCartney won three consecutive Big 8 Titles in the late 80s and early 90s. In 1990, he helped Colorado lift their only National Championship.

In 1989, he won the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award, the Walter Camp Coach of the Year Award, and the Paul Bryant Award. He was also awarded Big 8 Coach of the Year thrice and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

Fans responded to Deion Sanders’ heartfelt tribute to the great Coach Bill McCartney by sharing their own respects and offering prayers for peace and comfort for his family. Many highlighted McCartney’s influential role in mentoring others and helping countless individuals launch their coaching careers.

Supporters also praised Coach Prime’s words for McCartney, expressing gratitude that Sanders is now carrying forward the legacy of excellence and values that McCartney established in Colorado.

Rest in peace Coach — Marie Butler (@MarieBu84587759) January 11, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

Great coach. Helped so many get into the coaching profession and helped share his faith in so many ways to players. Prayers for his friends and family. — Brandon Duck (@thebrandonduck) January 11, 2025

A user commented,

Well said Coach — Ryan Hiete (@ryanhiete) January 11, 2025

Others said,

We are blessed to have you to carry his torch! God speed, Coach Mac. — GoBuffs94 (@GoBuffs94) January 12, 2025

Deion started his coaching job in Colorado, taking them to a Bowl game in his 2nd season. But will he stay in Denver long enough to match McCartney’s legacy? Time will tell.