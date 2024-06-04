RG3 Claims the NFLPA’s New Proposal Will Increase Divorce Rates In the NFL

Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; ESPN college football and NFL analyst Robert Griffin III reacts on the sidelines before a 2024 AFC divisional round game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has proposed a seismic shift in the NFL offseason schedule, aiming to eliminate voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs). Not only this, the recommendations are in favor of extending the training camp.

In light of such a development, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has brought up an unexpected angle, which might be miles away from the field but could affect the players immensely.

Robert Griffin III expressed that the NFLPA’s proposed removal of OTAs that start in April and extend to June and the extension of training camp could cause a rise in divorce rates among players. While claiming it to be funny, RG3 voiced his apprehensions, stating,

“They [NFLPA] want to eliminate them [OTAs] altogether and just extend training camp. If the NFLPA gets that approved, the divorce rate in the NFL is definitely gonna go up.” If training camp is moved to the middle of June, the divorce rate in the NFL will SKY ROCKET. The time between the middle of June to late July is family time for coaches, players and all those who support and cover the NFL. Just eliminate OTA’s, start training camp mid July… pic.twitter.com/p8NMmDAwww — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 3, 2024

The proposed changes can allow players a longer break after the season, with the removal of most on-field work in the spring. Players would then report to training camp in late June or early July, with workouts gradually increasing in intensity.

While the proposal is still under consideration RG3 suggests it might negatively impact players’ personal lives. The extended training camp would mean more time away from families during a concentrated period, potentially straining more relationships than ever.

Interestingly, this new proposition isn’t the only one, as the NFL is evolving gradually with many new changes being brought to make each season more thrilling.

NFLPA’s Proposal Prompts Reactions Ahead of NFL’s Shift to an 18 Game Schedule

The NFL is preparing to introduce an 18-game season as recently highlighted by the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’. The aim, as per Goodell, is to enhance the excitement for fans and increase revenue.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Considering 18-Game NFL Season https://t.co/3U1ZIBszIh pic.twitter.com/w3NYwbsmQK — Kyle Beagle (@kylebeagle) April 26, 2024

Therefore, NFLPA’s proposal means the extension of training camps for players after they already have a longer duration oscillating between fields and away from families. For Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, this suggestion from the NFLPA at such a time means that they may have jumped the gun.

Florio believes that the NFLPA should have waited for the league to make the first move regarding the season format change. This strategy could have strengthened the union’s negotiating position.

However, the bottom line is- are the players genuinely on board with these changes? Were they informed by their union representatives before the news broke, or did they learn about it from external sources like the media?

While both suggestions involve significant changes like expanding the season or overhauling the offseason, the party that makes the first move often concedes leverage. Hence, while the NFLPA’s proposed changes to the offseason could be beneficial, there are numerous doubts to be cleared before they can be brought to fruition.