Lamar Jackson, JJ Watt and More NFL Stars Mourn the Loss of Super Bowl XLVII Champion Jacoby Jones

In a huge blow to the NFL community, former NFL WR Jacoby Jones passed away seemingly overnight on July 13. The Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion from the Baltimore Ravens celebrated his 40th birthday just two days before his demise. The heartwrenching news has pained many who looked up to him, including Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Advertisement

Jackson expressed dismay and surprise at the news of Jones’ passing as he took to X:

na bra no way RIP LEGEND https://t.co/nNep87pSnY — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 14, 2024

Former teammate JJ Watt had nothing but appreciation for Jacoby Jones, calling him one of the ‘most fun-loving teammates’. He also bid him an emotional farewell, writing,

Jacoby was one of the most fun-loving teammates and people I’ve ever been around. Always dancing and laughing, with a permanent smile on his face. Gone far, far too soon. R.I.P Jacoby Jones. pic.twitter.com/7r2aIJrb13 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 14, 2024

Many others from the NFL community including Ray Lewis and Torry Smith posted pictures with the Super Bowl champion while writing their last notes to the player:

My brother, you will truly be missed. They can’t take the memories and the hard work you put in on and off the football field. You always gave back and always a pillar in the community, a @Ravens for life . Love ya JJ#RL52 #Ray #Lewis #52 #JacobyJones12 #Jacoby #Jones #12… pic.twitter.com/kfmb0DHHJb — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) July 14, 2024

My brother! I thank God for the memories and your impact on this world. You were 1 of 1 ! Your play on the field and jokes will live on forever! We have Momma Jones a Lil Coby’s back for life! This one hurt me man! We are going to miss you! Love you bro! pic.twitter.com/r9MZKU4sqb — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) July 14, 2024

The world around Jacoby Jones is still in shock as they try to make peace with the news of his untimely death.

Jacoby Jones Died Overnight

Jacoby Jones passed away overnight in his sleep, as reported by KPRC 2 Houston Texans Reporter. The cause of his death has yet to be disclosed. However, the lack of information has left fans and the football community in a state of mourning and speculation.

This comes as a loss for the NFL world as Jones recently reunited with football when he was hired as the head coach and offensive coordinator for the Beaumont Renegades, an indoor football team.

Jones, a native of New Orleans, had a notable career in the NFL from 2007-2015. He was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2007 draft, where he played for five seasons. His career reached its peak when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens and played a crucial role in their 2013 Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers.