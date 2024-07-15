mobile app bar

Lamar Jackson, JJ Watt and More NFL Stars Mourn the Loss of Super Bowl XLVII Champion Jacoby Jones

Anushree Gupta
Published

Lamar Jackson, JJ Watt and More NFL Stars Mourn the Loss of Super Bowl XLVII Champion Jacoby Jones

Dec 21, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones (12) during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In a huge blow to the NFL community, former NFL WR Jacoby Jones passed away seemingly overnight on July 13. The Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion from the Baltimore Ravens celebrated his 40th birthday just two days before his demise. The heartwrenching news has pained many who looked up to him, including Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Jackson expressed dismay and surprise at the news of Jones’ passing as he took to X:

Former teammate JJ Watt had nothing but appreciation for Jacoby Jones, calling him one of the ‘most fun-loving teammates’. He also bid him an emotional farewell, writing,

Many others from the NFL community including Ray Lewis and Torry Smith posted pictures with the Super Bowl champion while writing their last notes to the player:

The world around Jacoby Jones is still in shock as they try to make peace with the news of his untimely death.

Jacoby Jones Died Overnight

Jacoby Jones passed away overnight in his sleep, as reported by KPRC 2 Houston Texans Reporter. The cause of his death has yet to be disclosed. However, the lack of information has left fans and the football community in a state of mourning and speculation.

This comes as a loss for the NFL world as Jones recently reunited with football when he was hired as the head coach and offensive coordinator for the Beaumont Renegades, an indoor football team.

Jones, a native of New Orleans, had a notable career in the NFL from 2007-2015. He was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2007 draft, where he played for five seasons. His career reached its peak when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens and played a crucial role in their 2013 Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers.

