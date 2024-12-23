mobile app bar

RGIII Settles Jayden Daniels vs Bo Nix Rookie of the Year Debate Once and for All

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Bo Nix [Left]; RGIII [Center]; Jayden Daniels [Right]

Bo Nix [Left]; RGIII [Center]; Jayden Daniels [Right]; Image Credit: USA Today Sports

While the NFL world has been locked in a debate over the merits of Bo Nix and Jayden Daniels as the Rookie of the Year contenders, analyst and former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III has decided his winner. It’s Jayden Daniels.

Griffin settled the lively debate via his recent post on “X”, which came moments after Daniels’ stellar outing against divisional rivals and NFC East no. 1, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The rookie QB led the Commanders to their nail-biting 36-33 win over the opponents by scoring 5 touchdowns and rushing for 65+ yards. This was convincing enough for RGIII, who professed that Daniels is the undisputed Rookie of the Year.

The majority of the netizens, however, didn’t agree with Jayden’s bold statement. The most popular sentiment among those in disagreement was the observation that Daniels is blessed with the best defensive support, compared to other rookies in the race. Netizens noted that the Commanders’ low turnover rate is a contributing factor to Daniels’ historical performances so far.

The rest of the “disagreement gang”, meanwhile, rooted for Raiders rookie TE Brock Bowers. In his Week 16 win against the Jaguars, Bowers became the third rookie in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards. This is the reason why many believed that Bowers had a better case than Jayden to win the award.

The rest agreed with RGIII’s statement in all accords. Fans even praised Jayden by noting that the rookie reminds them of the last great QB from Washington — Robert Griffin III. Others heavily praised the rookie for his ability to show up in the dying moments of the game.

The last time the Washington Commanders won 10 games in a season was back in 2012. Since then, they have been perennially residing at the bottom of the table until the phenomenon called Jayden Daniels arrived.

Not only has he gotten the Commanders gunning for their best-ever finish, but he also has the chance to secure a playoff berth with the team. Before the season began, if someone had predicted this outcome, they would’ve been called a madman. This, right here, is the greatness of Jayden Daniels’ exploits in his debut season so far.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these