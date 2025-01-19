mobile app bar

RGIII Unravels 4 Reasons, Including CJ Stroud’s 8 Sacks, for Houston Texans’ Déjà Vu Loss to Kansas City Chiefs

Braden Ramsey


Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans fought valiantly against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Divisional round. Despite their impressive effort, they fell to the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions 23-14.

Fans and analysts alike will tell you Houston was hampered by an unfavorable whistle on Saturday. However, what’s indisputable are the similarities between this defeat and the Texans’ 27-19 loss to the Chiefs in Week 16. Robert Griffin III laid them out on Twitter/X.

Houston committed six penalties for 45 yards in Week 16. They had eight infractions for 82 yards in today’s rematch. Those critical errors extended Kansas City’s offensive drives and hampered their own possessions. Fans unsurprisingly attributed more of the blame for the Texans’ penalties to the officials than to Houston’s players.

Beyond those missteps, the eight sacks of quarterback C.J. Stroud were the biggest reason for the Texans’ season coming to an end. Stroud battled through a knee injury suffered on Houston’s first drive. He managed to rush for 42 yards, but he had limited mobility inside the pocket. The Texans’ offensive line has been their biggest wart for much of the year, and the Chiefs exposed it on the path to victory.

Kansas City will face the winner of tomorrow’s Baltimore Ravens-Buffalo Bills matchup for a spot in Super Bowl LIX next Sunday. Houston’s front office can begin building off a solid second season with Stroud once free agency opens in March.

About the author

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

