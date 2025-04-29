Rich Eisen Believes Jaxson Dart Will Receive Patrick Mahomes-Type Treatment in His Rookie NFL Year

The NFL has long been referred to by players and analysts as being a “copycat” league, one that often lacks creativity up until the next guy figures something out. With every other franchise currently attempting to develop their own rendition of Patrick Mahomes, teams will likely be looking to replicate as much of Kansas City’s process as possible.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the titled host suggested that this attempt to duplicate the Chiefs’ success could be for the betterment of rookie quarterbacks as a whole. In assessing the results of the 2025 NFL Draft, Eisen asserted that Jaxson Dart would greatly benefit from receiving a Mahomes-style treatment plan on behalf of the New York Giants.

“I don’t think he’s starting. I don’t think he’s going to start this year. If the Giants had their druthers, they’d have a successful season with one of the two backups and Dart would watch, look, maybe wet his beak a little bit like Patrick Mahomes did at the end of his first year.”

Considering the timing of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston’s careers, it’s probably for the best that the pair of aging veterans are allowed the opportunity to make the most of what will likely be some of their final days in the league. According to Eisen’s most recent guest, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, that’s the only reasonable way for the Giants to proceed.

Despite maintaining that Dart finds himself in a good situation, Orlovsky agreed with Eisen’s assertion that the Ole Miss product isn’t quite prepared to take on starting duties just yet.

“I don’t know if you saw the Gruden clip, but he doesn’t even know how to use a cadence… While he’s super talented, there’s going to be a lot of stuff that he will have to learn.”

Given his rough-around-the-edge nature, the majority of analysts believe that Dart is more of a project piece than anything else for New York. However, some believe that his presence alone could produce some rather uncomfortable questions for the Giants.

Joel Klatt claims Jaxson Dart will create future problems in New York

Quarterback rooms loosely follow the idea of “one is okay, two is fine, three is more than enough.” According to Joel Klatt, however, the Giants simply put too much on their plate by adding another relevant signal caller after having just signed Wilson and Winston.

“I think New York created questions. As much as you can go ‘Hey! We got Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart,’ Is Jaxson Dart your third quarterback? You signed two veterans, are you releasing one of them? You created questions. There’s more that you have to answer now moving forward, even if you like the pick.”

Seeing as both of the veteran’s contracts add up to almost $20 million, the addition of Dart certainly begs the question of why the Giants would invest additional capital into the quarterback position if they were planning on taking one in the draft? Whether it’s because of the short-term nature of the deals or simply an act of overindulgence, only time will tell.

At the beginning of the offseason, New York’s QB room was empty apart from a lonely Tommy DeVito. For better or worse, it’s been completely restocked with a variety of signal callers, but it must also be sorted out.