Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty Outshines Giants QB With His Impressive $36 Million Rookie Deal

Coming out of college, everyone knew Ashton Jeanty would be the first running back taken in the 2025 NFL Draft. And he was.

Jeanty was selected sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders, landing a hefty contract for a running back and signed a four-year, $35,895,812 contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, including a $22,746,044 signing bonus, $35,895,812 guaranteed, which averages $8,973,95 per season.

While he’s paid as the 12th-highest paid running back in the NFL, Jeanty’s $35.89 million guaranteed is the second in the NFL. He trails Saquon Barkley, who has $36 million guaranteed on his current deal.

It’s crazy to think that Jeanty is paid more per year and in guaranteed money than a first-round quarterback from this year’s draft.

Jaxson Dart, who the New York Giants selected 25th overall, signed a four-year, $16,977,927 contract with the New York Giants, including a $8,987,584 signing bonus, $16,977,927 guaranteed, averaging $4,244,482 per season.

So why is the running back (a position valued way less than quarterback) being paid more? Well, it’s because of how high he was drafted. The NFL has set contracts for each pick in the draft. Of course, the higher you are picked, the more you will earn. Hence, Jeanty makes significantly more than Dart.

Upon finding out that he has the second-most guarantees on his contract by any running back in the NFL, Jeanty was shocked. He revealed on the St. Brown podcast that he was surprised but wants to play up to that contract.

“I saw that and I was like, ‘what, there’s no way,’” Jeanty said. “I feel like it shows the position guys should be paid more, but also I put that work in, obviously they seen something in me, everyone is expecting me to come in and play like that.”

Ashton Jeanty and Jaxson Dart are in completely different situations heading into their rookie seasons. Jeanty, picked much higher than Dart, is expected to be a day-one starter. That isn’t the case for Dart.

It’s rare to see a running back picked as high as Jeanty these days, but the Raiders did so for a reason. They had the worst run game in the league (in yards and yards per carry) and needed an upgrade at the position. They have big plans for Jeanty, and he could become the league’s next best running back.

As for Dart, he joins a New York Giants team that is trying to figure out who its franchise quarterback will be for a while. Russell Wilson is expected to start, and Dart will have to battle Jameis Winston for the No. 2 spot. Dart will likely ride the bench this season, but hopefully his experience allows him to flourish as a starter one day.