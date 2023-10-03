“It’s Just Insane”: Richard Sherman & Rich Eisen Back Sauce Gardner Over Controversial “Defensive Holding” Call Against the Chiefs

The NFL officiating raised a lot of eyebrows after their ‘suspicious’ penalty call against Jets’ Sauce Gardner in a crucial moment of the game. The Jets’ star CB also took to Twitter (now X) with video evidence and a lengthy statement on the call, while Richard Sherman and Rich Eisen were also seen questioning the officiating on separate occasions.

Many others noticed how the officials seemingly ignored the Chiefs lineman holding Jermaine Johnson. This was a separate play, claiming the game to be rigged on many levels. Adding to this, Jets fan Rich Eisen via ‘The Rich Eisen Show‘ and NFL veteran Richard Sherman via ‘UNDISPUTED‘ also gave their two cents on their separate shows.

Sauce Gardner Opens Up on Grabbing Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets game was filled with eyebrow-raising plays. However, the one play that stirred the most debate involved Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner. On a crucial juncture, Gardner was flagged for holding on a pass intended for Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The penalty proved pivotal because it erased an interception by Michael Carter II. This allowed the Chiefs to run down the clock for the win. Meanwhile, an equally contentious moment went unnoticed as Jets defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson was held on a play resulting in a 25-yard run for Patrick Mahomes.

Amid the post-game uproar and debate over social media, Gardner took to X to offer his perspective on the controversial call. He explained the dynamics of the play, emphasizing that he made a conscious effort to avoid illegal contact. Garner states,

“I did not grab him, I actually made a conscious effort to remove my right arm as you can see in the video. He then tried to swim with his right hand and I pushed his arm down with my left hand lmaoo. There y’all have it. It was not a holding or illegal contact. Ohh my fault, it was holding bc he threw the flag.”

The tweet by Gardner adds another layer to the debate, fueling discussions about officiating inconsistencies. The impact of such calls is clearly deciding the outcome of closely contested NFL matchups.

Richard Sherman & Rich Eisen Question NFL Officials

The controversial calls during the Jets vs Chiefs game have ignited a firestorm of criticism. NFL veterans Richard Sherman and Rich Eisen are not holding back. Sherman, a seasoned cornerback, questioned the timing of the flag on ‘UNDISPUTED’, stating,

“I don’t think it was defense of holding. I mean it may have been illegal contact. I just had a problem with the timing in which the the play was called. He waited until the ball was intercepted. The ball was turned over to throw the flag.”

Sherman expressed frustration with what he sees as a critical call made at a pivotal moment, fueling speculation about the integrity of the game. He continued,

“If he threw the flag directly after the contact, he would have thrown it 5 seconds ago. That’s where people are going to start to argue, and start to get mad. And say. ‘Oh it’s fixed’ or they’re trying to help the Chiefs and all that. It’s going to ruin a great game.”

Adding his voice to the fray, Rich Eisen took aim at the officiating, particularly the call on Sauce Gardner. On ‘The Rich Eisen Show’, the NFL sportscaster remarked, “I’ve never seen a fair holding call by a defensive end.” He highlighted the timing of the flag, suggesting it altered the outcome of the game. Eisen states,

“I’m sure that sauce Gardner turns people and every Pro Bowl or All-Pro Corner turns people and there’s no flag because that’s an All-Pro move, that has basically not been called, why now why then. It’s just insane.”

This is leaving fans questioning the consistency of officiating in critical moments. As the debate rages on, the fallout from these calls is likely to linger throughout the NFL season.