Travis Hunter Answers Whether He Would Be a Coach or a Commentator After His NFL Career

In most people’s eyes, it would be too premature for Travis Hunter to talk about his post-retirement gig. He hasn’t even been drafted to the NFL yet, and the possibilities there are endless. But the Heisman winner has a plan in sight. In a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel, the Buffs star revealed his aspiration to be a commentator once he’s done with the NFL — and that over being a coach.

The latest video posted on the Travis Hunter Show saw the Heisman winner answer some burning questions from his fans. One among them was a question that asked Travis to choose between being a coach and a commentator as a profession after hanging up the cleats. “Would you ever want to be a coach or be a commentator post-NFL career?” asked the fan.

In response, Hunter bluntly chose a commentator role, saying that most kids and players are “knuckleheads” who don’t pay attention to the coach’s words. This makes coaching a tough job in Travis’ eyes, who considers commentary a 10 times easier profession than coaching.

“I would rather be a commentator you know. I’m telling you, coaching is 10 times harder than being a commentator. Like bro, some kids don’t listen. Some kids are just knuckleheads, bro. I would rather be a commentator.”

Hunter’s response reflects his vision of starting a YouTube channel. As Shannon Sharpe, Tom Brady, and countless other retired NFL players have shown, broadcasting is where the money is.

Either you become a legend, like TB12, to bag a $375 million broadcasting contract or be a fluent and entertaining commentator to make riches in commentary. With his YouTube channel and talent, Travis seems to have both bases covered, should things continue aligning for him till the end of his career.

Another interesting takeaway from Hunter’s statement is his attitude toward coaching as a responsibility. It’s clear that his view of the job has been shaped by observing his teammates and other young players in CFB. But the reality is different in the NFL. This means there’s a possibility of a change of heart once Hunter makes it to the NFL.

The most interesting parallel from Hunter’s statement, however, can be drawn to the one made by Bruce Arians recently. The Super Bowl-winning coach, during a media appearance, advised Bill Belichick that patience will be his best friend while essaying the role of a head coach in college.

Travis’ statement further proves that Belichick will need to pay serious consideration to Bruce’s advice because dealing with freshman players isn’t going to be an easy task. Especially since they are making a ton of money through NIL. They’d rather have it easy and choose a program where they can be comfortable.