“I Won’t Be Upset”: Aaron Rodgers Says He Won’t Be “Offended” if the Jets Move On From Him in the 2025 Season

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) may have played his last game for Gang Green, Sunday January 5, 2025, in East Rutherford.

The New York Jets (5-12) capped off their turbulent season with a 32-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins (8-9) on Sunday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers tossed a season-best four touchdown passes – including the 500th of his career – in the win.

After the game, the focus shifted to Rodgers’ future in the Big Apple. Reporters asked the four-time MVP if he would be continuing his career with New York postgame. Rodgers said he was “thankful” for his two seasons with the team. At the same time, he was uncertain about donning a Jets uniform again in 2025.

“I don’t know… if I did, I don’t know that I’d tell you… but truthfully, I don’t know. I’m looking forward to those conversations… it feels good to be able to do some of the things the last five or six weeks I knew I was capable of doing, even at 40, 41 [years old]… Either way, I won’t be upset or offended [with] whatever they decide.”

While Rodgers made it seem like sticking around was entirely up to New York’s brass, that’s far from the case. Rumors about him wanting to leave the organization popped up throughout the second half of the season.

It’s also no secret that the Jets’ year did not go as many expected. People pegged them as a playoff contender, but they were eliminated in Week 14 following an abysmal 3-10 start.

Whether he winds up staying or going, the consensus is Rodgers will play somewhere next season. However, he indicated he’s not entirely sure he’ll suit up again yet.

Aaron Rodgers’ retirement on the table?

As Rodgers mentioned in his press conference, he’s 41 years old. He has spent two decades playing in the NFL. He became one of five players to reach 500 touchdown passes in Week 18. And as much as he’d love to win a second Super Bowl, only one quarterback, Tom Brady, has done so after turning 40.

There doesn’t appear to be a franchise Rodgers could join to instantly compete for a Lombardi Trophy. It’s also unlikely the Jets morph into a contender this offseason. With no clear winning destinations available, Rodgers didn’t rule out hanging up his cleats after some deliberation.

“I just need some time away to think about my future in the game… if I still wanna play. And if not, I’ll let them know at some point.”

Rodgers passed Matt Ryan for the seventh-most passing yards in NFL history (62,952) in Week 18. He’d move into fifth all-time with 1,137 more passing yards.

He currently trails Brett Favre, who’s in fourth place, by 8,886 yards. If outdoing his Green Bay Packers’ predecessor is his goal, he’d probably need to play three more seasons.

If we had to wager one way or another, we’d guess Rodgers will find somewhere to play in 2025. It’s possible he and Davante Adams stay together after reuniting earlier this year. If anything is certain, it’s that Rodgers’ “will-he-won’t-he” situation will be dramatized to no end.