What Radio Station is Super Bowl 2022 on?

Super Bowl LVI will take place this Sunday after a thrilling playoff run. What radio station is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl 56 will take place this Sunday. The Joe Burrow Bengals had an incredible Cinderella run to make it to the Bowl for the first time since 1988 after beating reigning AFC Champs Kansas City Chiefs.

The LA Rams beat World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the San Francisco 49ers to make their 2nd championship game in 4 years after going all in to win now.

What Radio Station is the Super Bowl on?

There are a few ways one can listen to the big game this Sunday.

SiriusXM Satellite Radio

SiruisXM will have various channels broadcasting the game in English, Spanish and a number of other languages. The subscription service will broadcast the game live on Sunday.

TuneIn Radio

TuneIn Radio will broadcast the Bowl through its “premium” subscription service.

Westwood One Network Stations

Westwood One Sports radio affiliates will broadcast the Super Bowl. And Westwood has affiliates across the country.

NFL Game Pass

The NFL’s subscription NFL Game Pass will also allow subscribers to listen to a live broadcast of the Bowl on Sunday.

What to Expect in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive championsip. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the big game in only his 2nd season in the league.

The Los Angeles Rams did not have an easy ride to the playoffs either. They deprived Tom Brady of an 8th championship after beating them in Stunning fashion at the end of playing time in the divisional round. And then scored 13 in the last quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers and cement their 2nd Bowl appearance in 4 years.

In a game with arguably the 2 best WR cores in the NFL, and 2 QB’s with 0 playoff wins before this season’s playoffs, we should have a thriller Sunday Night.

