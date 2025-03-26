“RIP Shedeur Sanders to New York”: Fans Chime in as Russell Wilson Joins the Giants for a $10.5M Deal

John Madden once said, “if you have two quarterbacks, you have none.” If that’s the case, the New York Giants are right back where they started this offseason.

Less than a week after signing Jameis Winston to a two-year, $8 million contract, the Giants dipped their toe right back in the QB pool on Tuesday evening. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they’ve agreed to terms with Russell Wilson. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion is joining New York on a one-year pact worth up to $21.5 million.

ESPN Sources: The Giants and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $21 million, including $10.5 million guaranteed. The 10-time Pro-Bowl selection had been in discussions with the Giants, Browns, and Steelers, but is opting for… pic.twitter.com/ZjjOz0U7bl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2025

Schefter reported in a follow-up post that Wilson is expected to be the Giants’ starter. This relegates Winston to back up duty. It also gives New York immense flexibility with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The #Giants‘ QB depth chart now looks like this: 1. Russell Wilson (1-year, $10.5 million deal) 2. Jameis Winston (2-year, $8 million deal) 3. Tommy DeVito (exclusive rights tender) And they still own the No. 3 pick … — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 25, 2025

Prior to these signings, the Giants were most frequently mocked to take Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 overall. While their need for a franchise quarterback remains, their short-term desire may be quenched. Some fans believe this now removes Sanders from New York’s consideration at the spot.

RIP Shedeur to New York — Blitz Sports Media (@BlitzSM_) March 25, 2025

They are not drafting Shadeur Sanders. Take notes! — Rashan Johnson (@JohnsonRashan) March 25, 2025

The Giants could now shift focus to pairing dynamic two-way star Travis Hunter with Malik Nabers at wide receiver. They also could reinforce their stout front seven with edge rusher Abdul Carter or defensive tackle Mason Graham. Or, they add the draft’s best running back – Ashton Jeanty – like they did with Saquon Barkley in 2018.

Could New York still select Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 overall?

As mentioned, the Wilson and Winston acquisitions don’t eliminate New York’s long-term quarterback needs. Wilson, 36, is signed for only one year, while Winston, 31, is inked for two. Their presence, at best, kicks choosing a franchise signal-caller in the NFL Draft down the road.

However, depending on how Wilson and/or Winston play, the Giants may not have a pick this high in 2026. And unless the Tennessee Titans and/or Cleveland Browns shock the world by taking Sanders, he’s going to be there for them. For this reason, some fans believe Sanders going to New York makes more sense now than before.

Shedeur to the Giants at 3 — DynastyCLE (@DynastyCLE) March 25, 2025

Draft Shedeur and get rid of DeVito — Brendan (@Brendan_1999_) March 25, 2025

Still pick Shadeur let him sit for the year tbh — Mayowa A. Balogun (@Sweeegu) March 25, 2025

The Giants, who are rumored to be Shedeur’s preferred destination, then could give him the Patrick Mahomes or Jordan Love treatment. He could work out the kinks in his game behind the scenes, then start in 2026 or 2027.

New York, like the Las Vegas Raiders, can now select their “best player available” in April’s draft. If that’s Sanders, they can move forward with a potential franchise quarterback. If it’s another player, they’ll surround Wilson and Winston with more talent for 2025. Either way, they’re in a better position than they were in 2024. And that’s something that looked far from certain a week ago.