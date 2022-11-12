Rob Gronkowski Once Gifted Bitcoin Worth $31,000 To The Tom Brady Fan Who Amicably Returned The GOAT’s 600th TD Pass Ball

Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is an absolute superstar in the world of the NFL. He started off at the highest level in the year 2000 and his passion to stay on top of the game hasn’t died down as of yet.

Although he decided to retire earlier this year, it only took him a few weeks to come back to the league. However, it would be fair to say that 2022 isn’t turning out to be as fruitful a year as the GOAT would have liked.

On the personal front, Tom’s marriage with supermodel Gisele Bundchen recently ended and as far as the professional front is concerned, his performances for the Bucs have been subpar till now.

Rob Gronkowski Had Gifted Bitcoin Worth $31,000 To a Special Tom Brady Fan

However, just a year ago, things weren’t as bad as they are right now for Tom. In fact, when Mike Evans had given away Tom’s record 600th TD ball to a fan, the GOAT had showered the lucky fan with Bitcoin and several other prized possessions in order to just get the ball back.

Brady had recorded his 600th TD pass in the game against the Bears on October 25th last year. In excitement, Mike Evans gave the ball away to a fan named Byron Kennedy. To get the ball back, Brady had gifted Byron Bitcoin worth $63,000 and a plethora of other stuff.

This was still a pretty good deal for Tom as the football in question was projected to be worth anywhere between $500,000 to a million dollars. As it turns out, Tom’s great friend Rob Gronkowski was also moved by the fan’s gesture to return the ball for such a low exchange price.

As a big thank you to Byron, Gronk, along with Dean Muhtadi, gifted him crypto worth over $31,000. Of course, the gesture turned out to be a great PR activity too as the crypto gifted to the fan came through Beyond Protocol, a startup which had Gronk and Muhtadi as partners.

In recent times, a lot of athletes have invested heavily in crypto and it did yield incredible results at first. However, lately, the market hasn’t been as lucrative and many top athletes are getting just a bit worried.

In fact, Tom and Gisele had put $650 million, their combined net worth in an equity stake in FTX and now, the company has filed for bankruptcy which suggests that the football star and the supermodel’s net worth might take a massive hit quite soon.

