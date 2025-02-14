“I’ll Take One Too”: When Patrick Mahomes Got Candid About Tom Brady Gifting a Bitcoin to an NFL Fan

After Mike Evans infamously gave away the game ball that was Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown pass, the end result of the memorabilia-based debacle proved to be a major payday for one lucky fan. Understanding not just the monetary value but also the historical significance of the ball, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, named Byron Kennedy, made sure to receive what he felt was worthy compensation for the ball.

Ultimately receiving two personalized Brady jerseys, an autographed pair of Mike Evans cleats and jersey, a Buccaneers helmet signed by Brady, two season tickets for the following season, $1,000 worth of merchandise at the team’s store, and one entire Bitcoin from Brady himself, Kennedy was more than thrilled to accept the offer.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Kansas City Chiefs QB, Patrick Mahomes, gave his reaction to the crypto transaction.

“If Tom’s handing them out, I’ll take one too… Luckily, my friends got me in a little bit early, but I’m hoping it rises up there to $150,000 or $200,000.”

Both Brady and Mahomes have made some questionable crypto-related business decisions. Brady infamously promoted the FTX crypto platform which ultimately resulted in both financial and legal troubles for countless investors, along with many other prestigious athletes.

Meanwhile, Mahomes has also had his fair share of crypto losses. After endorsing an NFT trading card company, VirtualStax never released a single card, resulting in an investigation for fraud. Suffice it to say, that NFL players are no strangers to Bitcoin.

Former offensive tackle for the Carolina Panthers, Russell Okung, famously negotiated that half of his salary be paid to him in Bitcoin. What was then worth $6.5 million dollars had grown to $20 million by November of 2024. He is the first player in NFL history to receive their compensation in Bitcoin.

Former New York Giant and pass-catching sensation, Odell Beckham Jr., followed in Okung’s footsteps. Going as far as to double down on Bitcoin, Beckham negotiated that the entirety of his $750,000 salary be paid in Bitcoin using Block Inc.’s Cash App.

The NFL Players Association made sure to get in on the action when they announced that both the league and the union would be selling a collection of “top plays” NFTs. Hosted on the Flow Blockchain, the NFL All Day digital marketplace is still up and running. In fact, they just released Super Bowl LIX-themed packs.

As crypto continues to grow, so too will its relationship with the NFL. Considering that the length of the average NFL career is only 3.3 years, it is likely that more and more players will continue to take on crypto-related investments, as they hope to make the most out of every dollar that the league gives them.