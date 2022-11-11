Rob Gronkowski Once Lost His Cool & Threatened To Walk Off Mid-Interview When Repeatedly Asked About Aaron Hernandez

Feb 5, 2012; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez (81) celebrates with teammates Rob Gronkowski (87) and Wes Welker (83) after scoring a touchdown during the second half of Super Bowl XLVI against the New York Giants at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski has made a name for himself at the highest level. The flamboyant, fun-loving superstar is as big a party animal as anyone can be. However, that hasn’t prevented him from showcasing incredible dedication when it came to football.

Regarded as one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the great game, Gronk started his NFL career in 2010 with the New England Patriots. The 6 feet 6 inches tall footballer is globally rewoned for significantly increasing the importance of the TE position.

After joining the Patriots, Rob developed an great relationship with the star quarterback Tom Brady. Their chemistry transitioned on the field as well as they ended up gifting NFL fans innumerable moments to cherish.

Gronk went on to win the championship 3 times before announcing his retirement from the sport in 2019. However, Brady literally pulled him out of retirement and the two stars ended up winning another Super Bowl title, this time for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Story Of Rob Gronkowski’s Most Uncomfortable & Awkward Interview

Gronk is a savage competitor on the field but off the field, he is a jolly individual who is loved by all. However, during a 2013 interview, we got to see a serious Gronk who threatened to walk away if the interviewer didn’t change his line of questioning.

Actually, the interviewer kept asking Gronk about Aaron Hernandez, Gronk’s teammate at Patriots which clearly didn’t go down well with the great TE.

“Next question,” was Gronk’s response with an extremely serious expression on his face when he was asked to comment on the Hernandez situation. When the interviewer directed the same question towards Gronk’s father, Rob threatened to leave the interview.

After the interviewer promised not to talk about the same issues again, Gronk sat down one more time. Rob actually had a great relationship with Hernandez and when the particular interview was shot, Hernandez was facing charges for homicide.

It was a really tough time for the people close to Hernandez and Gronk was one of them. Although Gronk’s family members tried easing the tension in the room by laughing awkwardly, the interview actually turned out to be an uncomfortable one to sit through.

