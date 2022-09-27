Rob Gronkowski’s retirement call is still not preventing agent Drew Rosenhaus from staying optimistic about the TE’s return

Rob Gronkowski was in attendance during Bucs’ first home game. This has further given rise to the speculations of the legendary TE’s second un-retirement.

Rob Gronkowski is one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. Just like his friend Tom Brady, Rob also started his NFL career with the New England Patriots.

After a 9-year long successful stint, the 4-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement from the game in 2019. Fans sure wanted more from the star but were content with the way his career had panned out.

As a reason for his retirement, Gronk had stated that although he is physically fit to play more, football is actually bringing him down. He claimed that the desire to play more was simply not there.

However, the legendary Tight End surprised everyone when he un-retired and decided to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He ended up guiding the team to a Super Bowl win in his maiden comeback season.

Rob Gronkowski was spotted at Bucs’ first home game of the season

Rob went on to play for another season and again took the team to the playoffs. However, in June this year, Gronk once again announced his retirement.

His friend Tom Brady had also retired earlier this year but then he un-retired in a matter of weeks. This sparked the rumors that just like Brady, Rob might also un-retire, once again.

However, on several occasions, Rob has made it clear that he isn’t planning to come back but his agent Drew Rosenhaus had opined otherwise. Drew had claimed that the possibility of Gronk’s second coming cannot be thrown out of the window.

Recently, Rob was seen attending Bucs’ first home game at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. As per ProFootballTalk, when Drew was contacted to comment upon Rob’s visit to the Bucs game, he said that he isn’t aware of any changes in Rob’s plans for now.

He went on to remind everyone that his thoughts about Gronk’s comeback chances are still the same. “You know what my thoughts have been about this all along,” he said.

Without a doubt, the NFL world would go bonkers if Gronk decides to un-retire once again. However, the chances of something like that actually happening are quite bleak.

