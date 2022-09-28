Rob Gronkowski Says He’ll Easily Take Down Tom Brady & Julian Edelman in an MMA Fight but is Afraid of This Rams Defender

Former Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski admitted that he can defeat his friend Tom Brady in the octagon without much trouble. However, he had an entirely different answer when asked if he could take down Aaron Donald.

Rob Gronkowski is one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game. Gronk started his NFL career with the New England Patriots and after a 9-year long successful stint, the 4-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement from the game in 2019.

However, the legendary Tight End surprised everyone when he un-retired and decided to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. He ended up guiding the team to a Super Bowl win in his maiden comeback season.

However, Gronk again announced his retirement from the game earlier this year. While many, including Rob’s agent and girlfriend are opining that he will un-retire again, no one can say for sure what’s exactly going on in the TE’s mind.

For now, it seems like the 4-time Super Bowl champion is enjoying his retirement life by showing everyone how good he is in some of the other sports.

Rob Gronkowski admits that he won’t be able to defeat Aaron Donald in the octagon

In August this year, Rob showed off his basketball skills at the big 3 celebrity game. Moreover, he once even signed a WWE contract. During his WWE stint, he won the 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36.

As it turns out, Gronk won’t shy away from even trying his hand in MMA. During an interaction with ESPN, Gronk was asked if he could take down a bunch of fellow NFL players in the octagon.

While the TE agreed that he will thrash Tom Brady, Mike Evans and Julian Edelman without much hassle, he admitted that defeating Rams defender Aaron Donald would be extremely tough.

This actually shows what an absolute beast Aaron Donald is. Gronk is 6 and a half feet tall and weighs around 120 kgs, moreover, he has ample amount of wrestling experience.

Even then, he had to admit that going past Donald wouldn’t be possible for him. However, the name that generated the craziest reaction from Rob was Vince Wilfork.

Two time Super Bowl champion Vince Wilfork played for the Patriots and the Texans as a nose tackle. Weighing a whopping 147 kgs, Vince was an absolute force to reckon with in the world of the NFL.

This is why, when Rob was asked if he can take down Vince, his answer was, “oh no no no no.” Rob is an incredible TE and has had a fantastic career. However, fans want to see more of him and after he was recently spotted attending Tampa’s first home game, the rumors of his return have started floating again.

