Robert Griffin III Pours His Heart Out for Wife Grete on Their 7th Wedding Anniversary

Robert Griffin III and his wife, Grete Griffin, are arguably one of the most adorable couples on the internet. Whether it’s interviewing athletes together on Outta Pocket with RGIII, making wholesome Instagram reels with their kids, or simply hyping each other up on social media, their relationship continues to be aspirational for many — even more so after their recent social media post celebrating their big day.

The former Washington Commanders quarterback and his wife celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on Monday, both sharing heartfelt tributes that melted netizens’ hearts.

Griffin, known for always wearing his heart on his sleeve during his playing days, carried that same sincerity into his message. “7 years and counting… Happy Anniversary, Baby. I love you,” the former QB wrote, sharing a stunning photo of himself and his wife.

Grete responded to the post with equal warmth on Instagram, also with a heartfelt caption and the couple’s wedding photo.

“Lucky number 7! Happy Anniversary, my love. Life really outdid itself when it made me your wife. Forever grateful for your love and your heart! I love you more every year,” she penned.

A few hours later, Robert Griffin III followed up his short and simple message with a longer post, letting the world know just how much Grete means to him and the impact the Estonian heptathlete has had on his life.

“Seven years in, and my wife is still my best friend, my safe place, and the greatest person I know. Love isn’t just about time, it’s about who you choose, every single day. And I’d choose her every time without hesitation. Happy 7th Wedding Anniversary, baby.”

Robert and Grete’s love story is truly a tale out of the movies. The couple reportedly first met online via Instagram when RGIII was finalizing his divorce from his first wife, Rebecca Liddicoat.

Despite their virtual meetup, the couple hit it off immediately, as the Estonian athlete was soon hyping up Griffin’s plays on Twitter (now X). The former Commanders QB showed equal enthusiasm, and reportedly got a tattoo of Grete early on in their relationship to show how serious he was.

Over the years, the couple has built a strong family unit. They have three daughters together, Gloria, Gameya, and Gia, while RGIII also has an older daughter, Reese, from his previous marriage.

Their ability to balance marriage, parenting, and their careers while still keeping their romance alive speaks volumes about the strength of their relationship. Whether they’re posting goofy dance reels, sharing inside jokes, or having deep conversations on their podcast, one thing is clear — Robert Griffin III and Grete Griffin are a team in every sense of the word.

Seven years down, forever to go.