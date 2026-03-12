Maxx Crosby Earns Respect From NFL Veterans and Fans for How He Handled the Trade Fiasco

It must have been a wild week for Maxx Crosby. On Friday, March 6, he was traded to the Ravens for two first-round picks. But after conducting a physical exam with team doctors, and even doctors from other teams, they determined that the DE’s left knee carried a potential risk of reinjury.

The results of the exam caused the Ravens to nix the trade completely on Tuesday, March 10. While the controversy over the ethics of doing something like that continues to rage, Crosby decided to let bygones be bygones and hype the Raider Nation.

The star pass rusher took to X with a GIF of WWE legend Undertaker and a message. “Everything Happens For A Reason. Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back. Run That Sh*t,” Crosby penned.

Given everything that’s happened, it’s a great mindset from the pass rusher. He could choose to be bitter about how the Ravens handled the situation, but instead, he expressed that he’s happy to be back in black and silver and sounded motivated to be with them in 2026.

Crosby’s tweet naturally earned immense praise from fans and former NFL veterans. “Maxx handled the whole situation with class. Raider Nation is lucky to have him,” Robert Griffin III tweeted in response.

“YES SIR, like you never left Brodie,” a fan commented.

Other notable people also chimed in on Crosby’s tweet. Former QB Chase Daniel tweeted the eyes to the side emoji. Journalist Ari Meirov posted a GIF of Crosby doing the Conor McGregor walk. All in all, it was a super supportive comment section.

Raiders fans sound excited to have the 28-year-old pass rusher back on the team. They made big splashes in free agency on day one, committing nearly $300 million to other players and reshaping the defense. Crosby’s presence could make the unit elite, although they operated as if they weren’t going to have to account for his $35.79 million cap hit.

With that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see if the Raiders decide to trade Crosby once again. There’s no guarantee he stays, but if he does, it’s good that he’s motivated to play with them.