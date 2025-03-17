“Your Wife Comes Before Your Mom”: Robert Griffin III Discusses Life After Marriage With Fans

Robert Grifffin III poses with wife Grete Griffin aka Grete Sadeiko and daughter during the Salute to Service Wheelchair Football League Championship Game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Who comes first in your life after marriage, your mom or your wife? And why? Those are the questions Robert Griffin III posed on his X account and attempted to answer.

Advertisement

Robert Griffin III has been married to former Estonian Heptathlete Grete Šadeiko nee Griffin, since 2018. She was a former athlete who graduated from Florida State University on a full athletic scholarship. The couple met in 2016 via Instagram when RG3’s estranged former wife gave birth to his first daughter, Reese Ann Griffin.

They tied the knot in 2018 in a lavish Miami wedding. The duo are proud parents to four children – Gia, Gloria, Gameya, and Reese. Grete is now the owner of Glow Fitness, a fitness brand. She is also the executive director of The Robert Griffin III Foundation and also co-hosts a podcast, Outta Pocket with RGIII with her husband.

Griffin’s mother, Jacqueline Marie Griffin, is also an impressive woman. She is a Motivational Speaker, and retired Army Sergeant. She is also the founder of The Moms Motivating Moms (M3) Foundation. So, between these two ladies, who will he pick?

Griffin shared his perspective in detail, explaining why he believes a man’s wife should come before his mother. He argued that prioritizing one’s spouse is part of the natural order—how God intended it to be. According to him, anyone who doesn’t see it this way shouldn’t take marriage vows in the first place.

RG3 emphasized that choosing to put your wife first doesn’t mean replacing the woman who gave you life. Instead, it signifies stepping into a new chapter—one where your spouse becomes your primary commitment. She is the foundation of your home, the person who will help build your life and raise your children.

“Your wife comes before your Mom. Because God said so and you shouldn’t get married if you don’t feel that way. When you marry, you create a new family. Your Mom will always be important, but your marriage and your wife are the foundation of your home. Honor your mother, but never forget that when you get married it’s God, Wife, Kids then Mom and Dad.”

What did fans think of RG3’s question? For the most part, they agreed with his perspective, emphasizing that in marriage, the order should be: wife first, then children, followed by the mother. However, many were quick to point out that in life, God comes above all, followed by marriage, and then everything else.

One fan jokingly said that his wife comes first simply because he doesn’t want to end up sleeping outside on the lawn.

In a marriage, your wife comes first. Then children. Then mom. Then Martha at the bakery who makes life-changing red velvet cupcakes. — Zeek Arkham (@ZeekArkham) March 16, 2025

Another chimed in and added,

Naw man — God comes first.

THEN my marriage.

Then kids

Then my parents. If everyone put God first, there’d be no drama or friction with in-laws. — Ȏ̶͖̽̌̾̈̄̍̀̆̆́͑͌͝akenshield (@OakenshieldVGX) March 16, 2025

Someone commented,

Wife. No other way works. — Dominique Clare (@DomClare) March 16, 2025

A fan quipped,

My wife cause I prefer not sleeping out the lawn amongst other reasons. — Go_Birds (@SNKR_NERD) March 16, 2025

However, there was a minority opinion that took a different stance, arguing that whoever has been in your life the longest should take priority.

The answer is whoever has been there for you the longest. — Hulkstler (@myrealtorty) March 16, 2025

Since parting ways with ESPN, Robert Griffin III has shifted his focus to his podcast and social media presence. His X account, in particular, has become an open forum for discussions on everything from football to politics to life. These questions were part of his attempt to engage fans and spark conversations. So, what according to you, is the correct answer to his question?