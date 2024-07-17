Robert Griffin III Names Perfect Landing Spot for Brandon Aiyuk Amid Trade Request

It seems that Brandon Aiyuk wants to leave the 49ers despite the impressive Super Bowl run in 2024. Aiyuk’s hesitation is majorly due to the failure of contract negotiations with the team. However, a lot of teams are vying for his presence on their roster, and former NFL QB and analyst Robert Griffin III has the perfect landing spot in mind for the 26-year-old WR.

In an analytical post on X (formerly Twitter), Griffin confirmed that Aiyuk has officially asked for a trade. Amid debates surrounding which team would catch the attention of the California native, the former Redskins QB named the next destination – Washington Commanders.

The former Heisman Trophy winner also detailed the rationale behind his suggestion:

Brandon Aiyuk requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. The best landing spot for him is the Washington Commanders. Giving Jayden Daniels Terry McLaurin, Brandon Aiyuk, Jahan Dotson, Luke McCaffrey, Brian Robinson Jr., Austin Ekeler and Zach Ertz would FEED FAMILIES in DC. pic.twitter.com/EaHJX5cb3b — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 16, 2024

Aiyuk had 75 catches for 1,342 yards in the last season and scored 7 touchdowns in 16 games. Looking at the cap market, Commanders have the potential to offer the #11 Wide Receiver his desired salary this year.

Earlier, in his July 2 appearance on the Pivot podcast, the former Arizona college football star revealed 2 teams he would play for, if he left the 49ers:

“If not a Niners uniform, probably a Washington Commanders uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, probably a Steelers uniform.”

Interestingly, it further outlined his desire to join the Commanders. However, can the 49ers afford to lose Aiyuk at this point? What are their priorities?

Insider Reveals Next Step for 49ers Amid Brandon Aiyuk Issue

Speaking on the NFL Live Show, Insider Louis Riddick detailed the 49ers WR room. In hindsight, the presence of Deebo Samuel is a relief for Shanahan’s men. However, the lack of additional WR options might affect their preparations. Thus, Riddick shed light on the 49ers’ plans;

“Either way, one of these two guys [Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk] is not going to be in the long-term plans because financially it does not make sense, and that’s why they went and drafted the receivers they did in anticipation of making this decision.”

Additionally, Riddick confirmed the 49ers didn’t have any intention to trade Aiyuk, but admitted it was bound to happen if “a receiver or player makes noise as though it’s not worth it anymore.” Notably, it sets a wrong precedent when a player publicly expresses his disinterest in the team and remains on the roster due to compulsion.

At present, the 49ers have rejected Aiyuk’s request. However, it remains to be seen how the negotiations will go forward, and whether Aiyuk and Samuel will get the deals that they desire.