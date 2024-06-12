Robert Saleh Questioned for Mishandling Aaron Rodgers’ Absence in Mandatory Minicamp

Dec 24, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (left) talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (center) before the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Saleh recently opened Pandora’s box when he termed Aaron Rodgers‘ absence in the mandatory minicamp “inexcusable.” What made matters worse was when Saleh stated that Rodgers, due to his absence, would be subject to fines per the CBA policy. While this was enough for fans to criticize A-Rod, Pat McAfee asked the critics to note that the absence was communicated much in advance. Thus, it’s Saleh who should be questioned for adding drama to a simple affair.

In the latest edition of the Pat McAfee Show, the host addressed the controversy around Rodgers and first noted how the star quarterback, over the years, has taken the on-field affairs seriously regardless of his off-field virtues. The former Colts punter argued that Saleh should not have used the word “Inexcusable,” considering it was communicated early by his QB.

Fellow sports broadcaster Mike Greenberg also echoed similar sentiments with Pat and agreed that “Robert Saleh has completely mishandled the situation.” In Greenberg’s view, Saleh should have deflected the negatives in his answer and instead instilled confidence in Rodgers as a consummate leader.

The broadcaster argued that rather than terming the pre-communicated leave as “inexcusable” and drawing heat on Rodgers, Saleh should have simply termed it as an important event, which wouldn’t have created the ruckus that his original statement did.

“The very simple answer to the question is Aaron has been at everything. He has demonstrated nothing but outstanding leadership throughout this entire process. We’re not the least bit concerned about this. He had something important to him to do. It’s not going to have any impact whatsoever on us going forward, and we look forward to him being back soon,”Mike Greenberg suggested as the ideal response Saleh should have given.

“Robert Saleh has completely mishandled this Aaron Rodgers situation.. The very simple answer to the question is Aaron has been at everything & he’s at something that’s very important to him” ~ @Espngreeny #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/x9tLbdWG0X — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 12, 2024

Pat and Greenberg definitely had a point questioning Saleh’s statement. The whole toxicity around Rodgers and the Jets could have been avoided had the Jets head man been more judicious about his words. That said, Saleh, in his latest presser today, corrected his “inexcusable” comment by clearing the air around Rodgers.

“On the Exact Same Page”: Saleh Clears the Air Around Aaron Rodgers

While we don’t know if the Jets’ head coach heard Pat and Greenberg, what we do know is that he followed their suggestion exactly as they recommended yesterday. “Aaron and I are on the exact same page,” Saleh said in a media conference earlier today.

The New York Jets HC clarified that there is no difference in opinion between him and Rodgers or any of his players. As far as the toxicity that ensued since his statement, Saleh brushed it aside and argued that it had more to do with the media than him.

“There’s no issue between Aaron, or his teammates for that matter. We addressed it yesterday; it’s more of an issue for everyone outside of the building than it is inside. That’s about it,” Saleh continued.

However, after Pat and Greenberg aired their opinion on the show, a few netizens hit back at the hosts, wondering if it’s their “blind loyalty” to Rodgers that’s stopping him from dunking down on the QB.

But with Saleh’s statement mirroring exactly what the duo prescribed, it must be a sweet feeling for Pat and Greenberg. Meanwhile, for the four-time MVP, the less said, the better. After all, has there ever been a season without drama for the QB?