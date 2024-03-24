Rodney Harrison Has Unwavering Faith in New Falcons QB Kirk Cousins; “I Put Them as Favourites”

Kirk Cousins has made his way over to Atlanta this offseason. Many believe that signing Cousins will accelerate the changing of Atlanta’s offense. With Cousins’ signing, Atlanta promptly transformed into a team boasting a quarterback with enhanced accuracy, and one accustomed to collaborating with top-tier players.

While many consider this the right move for both the quarterback and the team, former safety Rodney Harrison thinks this move has elevated the team to another level, even to top championship contenders. According to Harrison, “This is the move that solidifies them winning this division.”

Despite Cousin’s age and the fact that he’s coming off a season that he mostly spent sitting down due to his injury, Harrison to SNF on NBC,

“I put them as the favorites in this division. Kirk Cousins is the guy that you can win with right now. I know he’s 36 or whatever. He takes great care of himself. He’s coming off an injury but I do believe that he’s going to be fine.”

The Vikings were 17-8 in games Cousins started the past two seasons before he tore his right Achilles in October. So it’s easy to see where this confidence in Cousins is coming from. Harrison also thinks that Cousins’ addition to Atlanta, which he believes has the fifth or sixth top offense in the league right now, “secretly explosive offenses” as called it, will only add to the capabilities of the Falcons.

He will pass to receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts, while also handing off to running backs Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier — a group of players on rookie contracts with exceptional abilities. Additionally, Cousins ​​played a role in bringing former Chicago Bears receiver Darnell Mooney to Atlanta.

Cousins, with five Pro Bowls and a completion percentage over 65% in all but one of his NFL seasons, can bring to Atlanta what they’ve been looking for: stability and experience. And with the size of the contract the Falcons have given the QB, they must also have as much faith in him, as Harrisons does.

Kirk Cousins Strikes Gold in Atlanta

After a tumultuous six-year journey, the QB in Vikings history for the second-highest most rushing touchdowns has departed in search of greener pastures. And the pastures sure were green in Atlanta. According to Tom Pelissero, Cousins ​​has signed a four-year contract worth $180 million, with $100 million guaranteed with the Falcons, leaving the Vikings with $28.5 million in dead cap.

He will receive $90 million guaranteed over the next two seasons and an additional $10 million in 2026. The signing bonus amounts to $50 million. At the end of this contract, Cousins would’ve effectively surpassed NFL GOAT Tom Brady in career earnings in the NFL.