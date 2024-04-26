J.J. Watt Reacts as Falcons Draft Michael Penix Jr. Despite Signing $180M Kirk Cousins: “That Is Wild”

The Atlanta Falcons pulled a surprise in the NFL Draft 2024 by selecting Washington Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. as the No. 8 overall pick. The fanbase is in splits, and a video of GM Terry Fontenot potentially discussing the surprising move with owner Arthur Blank added even more fuel to the fire. Some speculated that this marks Terry’s stint at Atlanta, while others felt that he was actually the one trying to dissuade Arthur from making that move, especially considering they traded for veteran QB Kirk Cousins barely 2 months ago. Cousins signed a lucrative four-year, $180 million contract with the club.

The incident stunned many because an additional QB signing denied the team the opportunity to bolster the offensive front with a receiver like Rome Odunze. A pass rusher like Dallas Turner could also be a terrific addition. Even former Texans DE J. J. Watt joined the conversation and denoted his reservations in an insightful post on X (formerly Twitter).

J.J. reminisced about the Falcons’ disinterest in hiring Lamar Jackson in the 2023 off-season and cited that the latter won his 2nd MVP in the same year. Then, in the 2024 off-season, the franchise opted for 6-year-old Kirk Cousins with a massive contract, even though he sat out the better part of the year with an Achilles tear.

What surprised him even more was the huge cost involved in the deal, and the Falcons deciding to draft Michael Penix Jr. when they had a plethora of options to strengthen both sides of the ball. “Either guy could potentially turn out to be great for them, but that is WILD,” Watt tweeted, signaling his apprehensions on why the team picked two QBs.

Meanwhile, the Falcons’ priorities look clear at this point. Cousins is likely to take on the role of starting quarterback, and Michael Penix Jr. will get the chance to learn in the first few games under the tutelage of head coach Raheem Morris.

Despite concerns from fans and pundits alike, the Falcons’ front office was determined about their decision to have both Cousins and Penix Jr. on the team. They justify the move to draft both QBs in the same year with a reason, citing that this trade could help fix a past mistake from the 2021 NFL Draft.

Atlanta Justifies Move to Have Michael Penix Jr. and Kirk Cousins on the Same Roster

According to AtlantaFalcons.com, Kirk Cousins’s contract will end in 2028. And by then, Michael Penix Jr. will be a 28-year-old quarterback. This would mean he will get to play for at least four more years if he has done well in his Falcons career by 2028. Thus, it could ensure the Falcons will get a succession plan for the next seven or eight years. Considering the competition in the QB market, the Falcons’ long-term move makes sense.

Previously, in 2021, the Falcons did not have a succession plan for their QB, Matt Ryan. Hence, despite having the No.4 overall pick in their account, they pursued Tight End Kyle Pitts, which denied them a chance to bolster their QB unit. But with the presence of Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons have the perfect opportunity to rotate the QBs if the results go haywire in the 2024 NFL. In addition, it will add a chip on both their shoulders, elevating the QB competition within the team. Thus, this move could offer a healthy balance of experience and youth for the Falcons.