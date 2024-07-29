mobile app bar

Rome Odunze’s Single Mistake From Camp Causes a Stir in NFL World

Ayush Juneja
Published

Rome Odunze Finally Reveals the 'Rich History' Behind His Epic Name

Rome Odunze. Picture taken from: USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears opted to get their star quarterback another weapon in star wideout Rome Odunze, using their ninth overall pick. Many expected Odunze to be a star and make an impact from the word go, but he seems to be struggling to keep up with the pace of the big leagues, and a single misstep from camp is haunting him online.

A video surfaced on social media showing Odunze failing to create separation during training camp. In the clip, the Bears’ QB threw a ball down the right sideline, with Rome going one-on-one against the cornerback. He was expected to use his size to create separation, but the wideout couldn’t latch on to the pass.

Naysayers quickly found an excuse to criticize the Bears player. Some fans pointed out that he is no longer in college, while others asserted that he should have caught the ball, citing his alleged difficulty in getting open.

Another chimed in and added,

However, many also leaped to his defense, calling the post clickbait and emphasizing that he was going up against the league’s best corner, Jaylen Johnson:

Others argued that the ball was underthrown, forcing Odunze to slow down, and he couldn’t create separation because the DB was holding him:

The NFL is a completely different ball game from college football, with a steep learning curve for every player entering the league. The game’s fast-paced nature demands a significant adjustment period, which is why OTAs and training camps are essential.

Despite some doubts about Odunze’s abilities from fans, his new teammates are fully backing him up.

Odunze gets big praise from teammates

Rome may not get the reps as WR1 this season with both Keenan Allen and D.J Moore ahead of him but according to Sports Illustrated, Allen feels his time will come soon enough:

“He is everything you’re looking for in a number one wide receiver.”

During the last two years, Odunze has outperformed both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Malik Nabers. He notched up 2784 yards and 20 TDs. He has been getting his fair share of reps during this training camp, with Williams targeting him during 11-v-11s and 7-v-7s.

Despite being a superstar in the making, Odunze has competition for a spot as even as WR3. Tyler Scott, drafted last year in the 4th round is grabbing every opportunity and impressing everyone during the camp. Scott has had a year to settle down and might get more snaps than Rome.

After another dismal season, the Bears look to turn things around with their new QB and a vastly improved offense. Will Odunze be able to help them get there?

