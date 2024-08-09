Caleb Williams Says He’s “Juiced” to Face Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills in Season Opener

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, Caleb Williams is gearing up for his NFL debut as the Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback. The rookie sensation will face off against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Saturday’s preseason clash, marking his return to competitive action after transitioning from college.

Advertisement

In an interview with Kay Adams on “Up & Adams,” Williams showed enthusiasm about his upcoming debut:

“Yeah, I’m juiced. To be back on the field where I’m all suited up, all the guys out there with me. New team, new city, new everything.”

The young quarterback highlighted the team’s intense preparation, noting that he and his teammates have been working tirelessly.

Moreover, the prospect of facing Josh Allen and the Bills’ first-string lineup has only fueled their motivation, after Coach Sean McDermott confirmed Allen’s participation for, at least, about a quarter of the game.

Williams is also eager to tick off several NFL firsts – his inaugural pass, touchdown, and even the first hit he’ll take. Despite the limited playing time typical of preseason games, his excitement for his league debut remains undiminished. Williams has a strong receiving corps behind him for his debut season too, a luxury many teams lack.

Williams’ chemistry with his three receivers

Williams finds himself in a rare and lucky position with the Chicago Bears, surrounded by a trio of talented wide receivers in Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and rookie Rome Odunze. The young quarterback realizes that not many teams have the same luxury of having three talents at WR and all getting along;

“They get along really well. We go out to dinner pretty often. Every off day, I guess. We’re just getting around each other, building a bond, building trust, and it’s only going to keep growing.”

This just shows how NFL Legend Tom Brady’s advice echoed the importance of team chemistry and strong relationships off the field. Williams seems to be taking this wisdom to heart as he begins his professional career.

The Bears’ decision to draft Odunze with the ninth overall pick bolstered an already formidable receiving corps. The former Washington receiver brings size and athleticism to complement the established talents of Moore and Allen.

He’ll definitely have the opportunity to learn from seasoned veterans while learning to catch passes from Caleb Williams.