Caleb Williams Explains ‘Letting the Ball Out’ When Rome Odunze Was in the End Zone Against the Bills

The Chicago Bears kicked off their preseason with a commanding 33-6 win over the Buffalo Bills, showing that much-awaited promise of their No. 1 draft pick, Caleb Williams. The rookie quarterback impressed in his Bears debut, racking up 95 yards and leading two successful drives.

In a post-game press conference, Williams faced questions about his final play, an incomplete pass he threw for fellow rookie Rome Odunze. When asked about “letting that ball out,” Williams gave a very measured response clarifying that the chemistry between the two newcomers is still in the developing stage.

“I actually thought he was going to take it high because I thought he saw the guy, which he did, he told me…I thought he was going to either settle or go to the back pylon. He started coming flat, but by then I had to let the ball go.”

Williams’ decision to target the back pylon was a calculated risk as he wanted to give Odunze a chance to make a play. This minor miscommunication is hardly cause for concern. After all, it’s a natural part of the process as two rookies adjust to the NFL’s pace and pressure.

The Bears’ overall performance suggests a strong team dynamic is forming. Moreover, the focus will now be on fine-tuning their game plan as they prepare for their next preseason matchup, addressing any weaknesses, and building on the positives from this encouraging start.

Williams reflects on juggling the highs and lows of a game

When Williams was further questioned about balancing the excitement of a convincing win with the need for continued improvement, the rookie quarterback demonstrated a clear understanding of his role as a team leader.

Williams pointed out the importance of staying grounded while recognizing the team’s current position and potential. Adding to his strategy for growth, he said,

“When you’re out on the field…you’re enjoying it, you’re having fun, you’re having a blast. We take a step back when we get in early tomorrow, go through the tape, and then on to the next preseason. And then you know, take it from there. You keep growing…”

Williams and the Bears seem committed to continuously improving and fostering his ability to maintain perspective amidst the highs of early success.

While Williams’ playing time against the Bills was limited, he displayed the talent and composure that made him such a high draft pick. The Bears’ performance hints at a team moving in a positive direction, because the competitive landscape of the NFC North this year is going to be a major challenge.