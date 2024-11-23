Rookie Caleb Williams and C.J. Stroud Become the Most Sacked QBs in The 2024 Season

Many NFL analysts expected Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to have a tremendous rookie season. Optimistically, his first year would have looked like Houston Texans signal-caller C.J. Stroud’s first professional campaign. Unfortunately, neither man has been as sharp as anticipated. Their relatively underwhelming play this season seems to stem from the same issue: getting sacked.

Through Week 11, Williams (41) and Stroud (35) are the most sacked quarterbacks in the NFL. Despite their shared position atop the leaderboard, the two talented players reside there for different reasons.

Stroud has been hampered immensely by an interior offensive line that has not been good in pass protection. They’re why he suffered seven sacks against the New York Jets. Following that game, ESPN analyst Mina Kimes called the Texans’ line “nonfunctional.”

“This offensive line is what I would describe as nonfunctional at the moment.”@MinaKimes shares her concerns with the Texans’ offensive line pic.twitter.com/6Oe42OJ2w7 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 1, 2024

The Bears’ line hasn’t been exceptional either, but they’re not entirely to blame for Williams’ sacks. Chicago’s offensive scheme under recently fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron wasn’t maximizing the team’s output. Williams’ tendency to hold onto the ball too long didn’t help matters.

Next, you have a play where Williams gets a relatively clean pocket and DJ Moore actually wins for what should be a big play downfield. Williams doesn’t get to him in his progression before the pass rush gets home. pic.twitter.com/k92hdzzoYz — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) November 11, 2024

Stroud was sacked only once against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. Williams suffered three sacks versus the Green Bay Packers, the fifth consecutive game in which he got sacked at least three times. Both players will try to keep the number down against divisional foes in Week 12.

What other quarterbacks top the sack chart?

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks are the most sacked signal callers in the league. Three different signal-callers have combined to be sacked 47 times through 11 games. Deshaun Watson hasn’t played since Week 7, yet still sits third on the QB list in sacks (33).

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (32) and recently cut New York Giants signal-caller Daniel Jones (29) round out the top five most sacked players. However, neither of them – nor Watson – have been sacked as often as New England Patriots quarterbacks.

Veteran stopgap Jacoby Brissett (7) and rookie Drake Maye (6) have appeared in roughly the same number of games. They’ve also taken a nearly equivalent number of sacks. Maye has been dragged down 17 times, just one fewer instance than Brissett. Their split playing time hides the Patriots’ offensive line struggles to an extent when looking at the sacks leaderboard.

New England faces the Miami Dolphins – whose defense has seven sacks in the last two games – on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. E.T. Smith’s Seahawks battle the Arizona Cardinals (nine combined sacks in Weeks 9 & 10 before their bye) in a key NFC West clash hours later at 4:25 p.m. E.T.