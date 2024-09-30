Rookie Jayden Daniels Shatters Tom Brady & Peyton Manning’s Records With Insane Precision

On left- Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5), in the middle-Fox NFL broadcaster and former NFL quarterback Tom Brady and on right- American football player Peyton Manning. Credit- Imagn Images

While the hype around Caleb Williams has somewhat died down, Jayden Daniels has been turning heads in each of his outings. On top of this, the LSU alum has gone on to shatter records once held by the likes of Tom Brady and Peyton Manning — just four weeks into his NFL debut.

Advertisement

Jayden delivered another scintillating performance in the Week 4 matchup against the Cardinals, showcasing his insane precision. He threw for 233 yards, two combined touchdowns, and completed 26 out of 30 passes at an accuracy rate of 86.7%.

So, in the first four games of his rookie year, he has completed 87 passes on 106 attempts, with an astonishing completion percentage of 82.1 — an NFL record.

He has now become the most efficient passer in the stretch of four games, surpassing the likes of Manning and Brady. The 5-time MVP boasted an 81.8 completion percentage in 2008, while the 7-time Super Bowl winner recorded 79.2% accuracy in 2007.

Notably, Drew Brees held an identical record to that of TB12 in 2017-18, while Kurt Warner achieved a 79% accuracy in 2001-02.

Aside from Brees, all the other QBs were NFL MVPs in those years — something very much in reach for Jayden. That said, even though Daniels made everything look easy and simple out there, he believes it wasn’t easy by any stretch.

Road to the top wasn’t easy for the Commanders

Jayden is on a roll, and the Commanders are making it look easy out there after snagging a 42-14 win on the road. However, while speaking with an NFL Fox reporter after the game, the rookie quarterback stated that the perfectly executed game was far from easy.

He said:

“Not at all (It wasn’t easy). First and foremost, only glory to God. You know, (for) keeping everybody healthy on this field, giving us the protection, and helping us get a W.”

Jayden added that it was Kliff Kingsbury’s relentless approach and aggressive play-calling that ensured they kept scoring and executing the game plan.

“His aggressiveness kept the foot on the gas. We didn’t get conservative. We kept playing football. We kept executing,” he continued.

Initially, many had doubts about Jayden’s ability as a dual-threat QB, stating that his thin frame might hinder his development. But he has since silenced those doubts. Aside from throwing for 897 yards and 3 passing scores, he also rushed for 218 yards, adding three more rushing touchdowns to his tally.

The Commanders, who rebuilt nearly their entire roster this offseason, have perfectly executed the game plan they designed for him. They are now 3-1 and at the top of the NFC East — ahead of the Cowboys and the Eagles.

They hope to carry the momentum into next week when the club takes on the struggling Browns team at home.