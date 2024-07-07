Russell Wilson and Ciara Celebrate 8-Year Anniversary With Heartfelt Messages of Love

Russell Wilson and Ciara celebrated their eight-year anniversary on July 6, sharing heartfelt tributes on social media to express their love and appreciation for each other. Taking to X, Pittsburgh Steelers QB, for instance, posted a video montage with his 5.4 million followers, featuring wholesome moments with the pop icon such as red carpet events, vacations, and precious family time with their kids.

Captioning the post thoughtfully, Wilson penned a message dedicated to Ciara. Particularly, he thanked his wife for her support and presence in his life, referring to her as his source of strength, joy, and peace. He also thanked God for blessing him with her presence.

“Celebrating 8 years of God’s love & grace over us! Since we met, you’ve been my strength in every trial. My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer. God blessed me with the most incredible gift in you! I am so grateful for our journey together. Here’s to a lifetime more. I love you Mrs. Wilson to Heaven & back.”

Celebrating 8 years of God’s love & grace over us @Ciara! Since we met, you’ve been my strength in every trial. My joy in every moment. My peace in every prayer. God blessed me with the most incredible gift in you! I am so grateful for our journey together. Here’s to a lifetime… pic.twitter.com/5yrEVtGDjK — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 6, 2024

Traveling down the lanes of nostalgia, Ciara and Russell first crossed paths at a University of Wisconsin basketball game. Destiny played its role when Wilson decided to change his plans that evening in order to spend time with Ciara after their delightful conversation.

After a month of their first meeting, the two made their relationship public in April 2015. Their love story progressed swiftly, and by March 2016, less than a year after they started dating, Russell proposed to Ciara, and she happily accepted! In July 2016, four months after getting engaged, Ciara and Russell tied the knot at Peckforton Castle in the UK.

By April 2017, Ciara and Russell had welcomed their first child together, their daughter, Sienna Princess Wilson. By April 2019, the couple had started their own production company and jumped into entrepreneurship.

In January 2020, Ciara shared her second pregnancy with Russell on Instagram. Four years later, the Wilson family expanded further as Ciara and Russell welcomed their third child together, daughter Amora Princess Wilson. This made them a family of six, including Ciara’s son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from her previous relationship.

That being said, to mark eight years of togetherness, Ciara also took to social media to share a tribute to their loving union with a video montage, similar to her quarterback husband.

Ciara’s Sweet Note for Wilson on Their Wedding Anniversary

Ciara’s message to Russell Wilson on their eighth wedding anniversary was filled with love. She bared her heart about how sharing every moment together with Russell gave her so much joy. From walking side by side to being wrapped in his arms and sharing conversations about their day, the pop sensation couldn’t be happier to have her significant other in her life. She wrote:

“I love walking with you, talking with you, being in your arms, and doing everything with you! I’m the happiest girl because of how you love me! I’m so grateful for our love! 8 years! So proud of us! Yay! Happy Anniversary my love! I love you so much.”

In the past, Ciara was involved in a long-standing relationship with rapper Future, resulting in the birth of their son Future Zahir Wilburn in 2014. Although they were engaged at one point, they never exchanged vows.

After marrying Ciara, Wilson welcomed Future Zahir into their family. There have also been heartwarming accounts of the QB supporting Future Zahir at his activities and games — a positive sign of the QB’s effort to be a presence in the boy’s life. It appears that Ciara is leading a happy life with Russell Wilson, and they’ve both built a lovely and close-knit family together.