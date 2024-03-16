Russell Wilson Calls His Decision to Join Mike Tomlin’s Steelers an Absolute “No Brainer” After Shifting Bases

Russell Wilson is gearing up for a fresh start with the Pittsburgh Steelers, leaving behind a tough run with the Denver Broncos. This upcoming season is make-or-break for Wilson, as it will reveal if he still possesses that future Hall of Famer talent or if it’s time to hang up his cleats for good.

Recently, the star quarterback sat down for an exclusive interview with Missi Matthews from Steelers.com. During the chat, he shared his excitement about the golden opportunity in Pittsburgh and expressed eagerness to work with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Wilson didn’t hold back, and started the interview by describing the meeting with Steelers HC Coach Tomlin, GM Omar Khan, and owner Art Rooney as a “no-brainer.” He couldn’t help but praise Coach Tomlin’s impressive track record and the success and the positive culture he brings to the team,

“I think that we think about Coach Tomlin his success and all the things that he’s done with amazing players that he’s had, and the coaching staffs and the people. You know, it’s hard to win as often as he has, and he’s one of the greatest to ever do it. And to be around him, his energy, his culture that he has here, that was super exciting. For me, it was a no brainer for me.”

Russell Wilson plans to spend a long time at the Steelers and he emphasized how crucial it is to align with Mike Tomlin’s game plan, especially when he aims for more Super Bowl wins in the next. The ex-Broncos QB is eager to seize this opportunity. Moreover, he views himself as a valuable addition to the team, aiming to play a role in its growth and success.

Coach Mike Tomlin has been leading the Steelers since 2007, racking up an impressive record of 173-100-2 in 17 seasons. What’s even more remarkable is that he has never had a losing season until now. The Steelers under him have been to the playoffs 11 times, making two Super Bowl appearances and three Championship Games appearances. It was in 2008; he clinched the Steelers’ sixth and final Super Bowl win so far, by defeating the Arizona Cardinals with a score of 27-3.

Putting aside Wilson’s last two seasons, the nine-time Pro-Bowler too has achieved greatness during his 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He led his team to the playoffs eight times while securing a 43-8 Super Bowl victory in Super Bowl XLVIII, against the Denver Broncos. To this date, it remains the only Super Bowl title the Seattle Seahawks won.

With Wilson and Coach Tomlin joining forces, the Steelers are definitely a team to keep an eye on next season. The Steelers seem confident in Russell Wilson’s abilities, especially considering he is currently the only quarterback on their roster.

Wilson Takes the Helm as Pickett and Rudolph Move

Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett, who played in most games over the past two seasons, has moved on to a new team. According to Mike Florio, the Steelers traded Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange, the Steelers received a 2025 7th-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick from the Eagles, along with giving up their own 2024 4th-round pick.

After Wilson joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, many thought Pickett would stay as the backup QB. However, despite starting 24 out of 25 games in the last two seasons, Pickett didn’t have much success. He finished with a 14-10 record, throwing for 4,474 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

In addition, the Steelers’ former backup QB, Mason Rudolph, who started the last three games of the previous season, has moved on to the Tennessee Titans. This leaves Russell Wilson as the sole quarterback on the Steelers’ roster for now.

It demonstrates the trust the team has in Wilson, who signed a one-year contract with the league minimum salary of $1.21 million. However, it remains to be seen how the Steelers will bolster their backup quarterback options during the rest of the offseason.