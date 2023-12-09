Steelers Fans Up In Arms On the Idea Of Firing Mike Tomlin: “Don’t Be Ridiculous”

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks down the sideline in the fourth quarter of a Week 12 NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Peter Stadium. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

With Mike Tomlin at the helm, the Steelers are in the midst of a moderate season. They are currently standing third in the AFC North, and the playoffs dream for this season seems to be diminishing. The team’s recent loss to the 2-10 Patriots only enraged the Steeler Nation, and some even called for a change in the coaching lounge by firing the veteran head coach.

However, not everyone resonated with the same and fans were up in support of their head coach. JPA Football posted a Tweet from ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin, who recently bashed the doubters who wanted Tomlin gone.

Kimberley Martin came out in support of Tomlin and said that the Steelers firing their HC would be foolish because they would have suitors lined up for him. And looks like they agree with the assessment and came in support of their SB-winning coach. Their reaction to the question says it all of how much the fans respect and admire him.

Mike Tomlin Can Still Count On Fans’ Support

Tomlin still has the backing of the fans. Fans expressed their reaction to the X post by JPA Football after they raised a debate regarding Tomlin’s future with the Steelers. One of the fans said, “Don’t be ridiculous.”

Another one chimed in and said, “Yea go ahead and fire Tomlin and I can assure you that the next few years will a lot like Panthers.” Another commented, “Being a Steelers fan, I’ll tell u rn we would not have even sniffed the playoffs all those times if Tomlin wasn’t leading the team. I’ve lost count of the amount of times I checked a game score and thought “no fucking way we won that”.”

Others stated, “No, the Steelers should not fire Mike Tomlin. They should just put together an NFL-worthy offence.” Yet another wrote, “People love to blame coaches when players can’t execute.” This fan wrote, “No way even if the Steelers don’t make make playoffs. HC Mike Tomlin needs a new OC and sign veteran QB to challenge Kenny Pickett.”

The Steelers are now 7-6. Two consecutive losses to teams with a 2-10 record don’t bode well for any coach. Before they lost to the Patriots, they lost at home to the 2-10 Cardinals by 24-10. After the loss, they only have a 30% chance of making the postseason, as per the New York Times.

The team has been winning games despite being out-gained in almost all the offense metrics. The offense has struggled since the start of the season. And it was their offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, who had to take the brunt of it and get the axe for his failure to jump-start the offense. It looks like things haven’t much improved for them.

In 3 matches since Canada’s firing, the Steelers have scored just 44 points and conceded 55. They rank 26th in offensive yards per game with just 292.5, 28th in passing yards, and 28th in points scored in each match with just 16.2, as per Fox Sports.

Even though fans love Tomlin and his ability to get the best of the weak squads, the NFL is a cutthroat business. Art Rooney would be looking to freshen things up a bit if the team doesn’t make the playoffs. If critics can call for eight-time SB-winning coach Bill Belichick to get fired, so can Art in the right circumstances. The Steelers take on the 7-5 Colts on the 16th of December.