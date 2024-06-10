How Pittsburgh Steelers Gave Dallas Cowboys the Ultimate Nickname in 1976

The success in the 1970s under Tom Landry made the Dallas Cowboys one of the most successful franchises in the league, which culminated in them getting the title of America’s Team. On the other hand, star quarterback Roger Staubach earned the nickname “Captain America.” However, things could have been a lot different if the Steelers hadn’t turned down this special nickname.

According to 93.7 The Fan, Art Rooney, the late owner of the Steelers, turned down the title—America’s Team—because he took pride in their identity as the Pittsburgh Steelers. His team and the Cowboys had a heated rivalry in the ’70s, which has continued to this day.

However, it was the Black and Gold who got the best of Tom Landry’s team when the two sides met in Super Bowl X. Seeing the popularity and success of Rooney’s Steelers franchise, then NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle approached Art with the idea of making a highlight film for the Steelers and proposed the idea of naming them America’s Team.

However, the proud owner declined the offer and stuck with their identity as the team of the Coal City. It was then the GM of Dallas, Tex Schramm, who ran with the idea and created an identity for the Dallas-based franchise, which continues to this day.

The Cowboys have built a brand around that moniker, and the idea of the franchise as America’s Team only became more popular in the ’90s. New owner Jerry Jones’s side lifted three Lombardi Trophies under Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer, cementing the franchise as a dynasty. They are now one of the most successful and valued franchises in the NFL, worth $9.2 billion.

However, many feel that, given the Cowboys’ lack of success in the last three decades, Jerry’s team doesn’t quite deserve to be called America’s Team.

Are the Cowboys No Longer America’s Team?

The 31 opponents of the Cowboys shouldn’t be associated with their nickname anymore — or that’s what the majority of pundits feel like. However, several notable individuals argue that the club’s lack of success and increase in TV ratings and viewership for their opposing teams makes others more worthy of the moniker.

According to Sports Illustrated, the host of “Football Night in America,” Maria Taylor, and Pro Football Talk hosts referred to the Jets as America’s Team because of their growing ratings last season.

Three of their games brought in millions of viewers to Fox, making them the most-watched games of last season. However, Taylor and those analysts failed to point out that the Cowboys were on the list of those teams to rake in top viewership.

That being said, the Cowboys have developed their fan base over decades of success. Many fail to realize that some things are woven into the fabric of a team’s identity, with certain rights and traditions belonging exclusively to a particular franchise.

The title America’s Team, unlike the Super Bowl, is not transferable. It has to be earned, which Dallas did, and it will remain with them forever. America’s love affair with the Dallas Cowboys continues, whether you hate them or love them.